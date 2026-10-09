CD Projekt Red boss is "excited" about working with Paramount on the Cyberpunk 2077 movie, and one star is already trying to join the cast

Just one day after going into development at Paramount, the co-CEO of video game studio CD Projekt Red has shared his excitement for the upcoming live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie adaptation.
"We're excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise," said Michał Nowakowski on Twitter. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time." CD Projekt Red will be heavily involved with the upcoming adaptation, serving as co-producers alongside the producer behind the live-action Transformers movies, Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
Released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a fictional metropolis known as Night City in California and follows a mercenary known as V (Vincent/Valerie) who is accompanied via biochip by Keanu Reeves' rockstar and terrorist Johnny Silverhand. However, when the Silverhand chip begins to rewrite V's own consciousness, the two must work together to save one another and confront the powerful Arasaka Corporation.
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No plot or casting details have been released at this time, but one actor has already put himself forward to play V. Smile star Kyle Gallner replied to the announcement by posting a picture of himself with a buzzcut just like V, writing, "Take me to Night City." It seems that fans want Paramount to seriously consider Gallner for the role, as one replied, "Thank you for listening to us! We've been manifesting for so long," and another added, "This would be perfect casting."
The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 movie won't be the first time the popular game franchise has been adapted on screen. In 2022, Netflix released anime show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, also produced by CD Projekt Red. The first season follows an Arasaka Academy student living in the violent Night City, but Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, which is set to return on October 20, will focus on a new set of characters.
The Cyberpunk 2077 movie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best video game movies and keep up with upcoming video game movies.
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