Live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie in development with CD Projekt Red co-producing

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CD Projekt Red is following up on the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners with a new adaptation

A live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie is now in development, and CD Projekt Red is co-producing it.

The film is in development at Paramount Pictures, with the video game studio co-producing alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura, according to a new report from Deadline. di Bonaventura is best known for producing the live-action Transformers and GI Joe films. No additional details about the film or its plot have been reported.

CD Projekt Red also co-produced the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series, which was released to wide acclaim in 2022. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is set to land via Netflix on October 20 with a whole new cast of characters, who'll hopefully face a bit less tragedy than their predecessors. A new Cyberpunk game is also in development, though very few details have been revealed about it, either.

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While Cyberpunk 2077 brought the setting to a much broader, more mainstream audience, the video game is itself an adaptation of Mike Pondsmith's tabletop role-playing game, simply titled Cyberpunk. Pondsmith explained in a 2017 interview with Eurogamer that CD Projekt Red has the rights to develop new Cyberpunk stories from the year 2077 in the fictional timeline onward, while he continues to work in the earlier eras on the tabletop game.

For Paramount's part, it's found success with several video game adaptations over the years, including the Sonic the Hedgehog films. It's also distributing the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

The list of the best video game movies is actually getting pretty competitive these days, and hopefully Cyberpunk 2077 will be a worthy contender in that space. Check out our list of all the big upcoming video game movies for more in the meantime.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

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