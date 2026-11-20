In 2015, he told Yahoo of his initial pitch and love for Star Wars' most fearsome crime lord. He said, "I would do the sort of Godfather saga that Jabba the Hutt had to go through to gain control. One, because it's the character that looks the most like me, and I like him. I love the idea of a Hutt type of mafia, a very complex coup. I just love the character."
For many years, there had been radio silence on the project, but del Toro revealed in 2023 that the project had been shelved.
“We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy. We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away," the director recalled to Collider.
He added, “Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.’
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But there is still hope in a galaxy far, far away. As recently as this year, The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau suggested in an interview with Fortress of Solitude that "someday [del Toro] will collaborate on that."
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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