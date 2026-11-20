GTA 6 hasn't been out in the wild for long, but players are quickly discovering that our return to Vice City includes plenty of cameos – including a former Grand Theft Auto protagonist who really steals some scenes.
If the intro didn't give it away, we're headed for spoiler territory, so feel free to exit now if you're trying to keep GTA 6 a mystery.
Still here? Grand. I won't get too deep into story spoiler territory, though to recap enough to make sense of the various spoilers doing the rounds on the internet: GTA 6 eventually tosses protagonists Jason and Lucia into some dirty work with a wealthy shipping magnate who has ties to Eastern European criminals. That's your first hint.
Eventually, something goes wrong enough for a familiar face to get involved. That's right, GTA 6 does feature Niko Bellic of Grand Theft Auto 4 fame. Enough has been spoiled online, so I'll let you enjoy that for yourself, cousin. Or you could watch it all on YouTube, if you really can't wait.
Suspicions were first raised yesterday when Rockstar revealed the GTA 6 voice acting cast. Niko Bellic's name wasn't there, because spoilers, but actor Michael Hollick sure was. He's just down as The Hitman, so it could have been a nifty Easter egg, but alas – fans already have full playthroughs online, so you know the information was easy to find.
It's a lovely moment in truth. Behind the scenes, there have been plenty of reports that Hollick and Rockstar weren't on the best of terms over GTA 4's pay, given how much the game would go on to make. That said, time appears to heal all wounds. Over the years, Hollick has appeared more willing to engage with the GTA fandom – and now, a lovely little cameo moment.
I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
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