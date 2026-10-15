After avoiding GTA 5 for 13 years, Trevor actor says he's excited for GTA 6 and might even stream it

Steven Ogg, the actor best known for playing Trevor in GTA 5, spent many years pretending the game didn't exist, but 13 years later, he's fully embracing his role in making it so special. For a few weeks now, Ogg has been participating in a series of GTA 5 livestreams hosted by his co-star, Michael actor Ned Luke, and in the latest episode, Ogg not only acknowledges GTA 6's existence – he expresses vague excitement for the sequel and even floats the idea of streaming it alongside Luke. Progress.
"We should also do this with the new one, when the GTA 6 comes out," Ogg tells Luke, immediately reminding everyone he doesn't play games by referring to it as the GTA 6. "Because, obviously, it's gonna be so fucking different, and talking about the animation, and... it'd be kind of fun."
Luke definitely agrees with Ogg's idea, telling him he plans to finish his playthrough of GTA 5 before GTA 6 comes out on November 19, clearing the way for a smooth transition into streaming the next game. In a fascinating exchange, Ogg asks Luke if he's "in touch with... them," seemingly referring to Rockstar, and Luke, seemingly caught off guard, pauses before saying "no," and laughing nervously as Ogg spins around in his chair mischievously. "You're like one of the guys at the Comic-Cons, man" Luke says. "Well, I can tell you but then I'd have to kill you."
Ogg then continues about his interest in GTA 6, saying he's "curious about the actors .. and the game itself, those characters, versus this, GTA 5, which obviously I learn more and more about over the 12 years."
Admittedly, it's unclear from Ogg's tone and general vagueness of speech whether he's genuinely excited for GTA 6 or if he's just shooting the shit with an old friend and colleague, but either way, this is a huge step forward from when he was seemingly ignoring the series' existence altogether.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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