GTA 5 Trevor actor denies that he "hates" the series and his "awesome" character, but says "no," he won't be playing GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 5 Trevor actor Steven Ogg has officially debunked the myth that he "hates" GTA and the character he plays in it, despite the fact that he won't be playing GTA 6 when it launches.
Speaking with fellow actor Michael Rosenbaum on the latest episode of his Inside of You podcast, Ogg addresses if he cares what other people think about him, making references to the "things that are said," including the fact that "with GTA, everyone was saying, 'Oh, he hates being called Trevor.'"
Explaining this, Ogg reckons that he "probably said to someone, 'Well, my name's not Trevor.'" He adds: "When people call you by your character name it's kind of weird," noting that, with Trevor specifically being a "video game character cartoon, there's just no way I could be a cartoon."
He continues: "So I'm sure at some point I was like, 'What are you fucking talking about,' and then it became this thing of, 'He hates Trevor, he hates GTA, don't call him Trevor, he'll freak out,'" In reality, Ogg thinks Trevor is "a great character, he's awesome, and like still, Shawn [Fonteno, Franklin's actor] and Ned [Luke, Michael's actor], we're friends, we were just doing a Comic Con this past weekend. So those kind of comments don't bother me, because I'm like, 'You don't fuckin' know me.'"
Later in the podcast, Ogg goes on to say that simply, "no," he won't be playing GTA 6, but he's clearly got nothing against the franchise. In fact, earlier in the conversation, Rosenbaum brings up that Ogg "didn't play games" even when he was "in the biggest game in history" with GTA 5. Ogg agrees that games have never really interested him, even if he played some arcade classics like Donkey Kong growing up.
Even if Ogg isn't excited to play, GTA 6 is more than likely the most anticipated game of the year for many. While Rockstar Games still hasn't given an actual launch date (or second trailer, for that matter), it's shaping up to have an immense impact on this year's game release calendar.
