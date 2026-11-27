You'd be hard-pressed to argue against the visual element of GTA 6. Leonida is a stunningly realized modern American state in Rockstar's crime playground, but an artist who contributed to both this and Red Dead Redemption 2 believes the Western has the edge in some respects.
David O'Reilly, an environment artist who worked for Rockstar until 2023, recorded himself jumping into GTA 6. Naturally, he went straight for areas that he contributed to, specifically Mount Kalaga, a beautiful national park nestled in the urban sprawl. While wandering around, he noted that while GTA 6 is "almost flawless," Red Dead Redemption 2 tended to have finer details when it came to forestry and wilderness.
"I'm seeing a slight paring back in the natural world in GTA 6 from Red Dead Redemption 2, but obviously a much greater emphasis and much more kind of detail in the urban environments," he says.
"GTA 6 is more a systems-driven modern urban world with countryside, natural landscapes, whereas Red Dead Redemption 2 was almost purely natural landscapes," he notes. They are very distinct experiences in this way. Taking place over 100 years ago, Arthur Morgan's adventure features only a few towns and cities compared to the high-rises and concrete jungles of modern day America.
This means a lot of the map is open fields and marshland, pushing the devs to get into the minutiae of those ecosystems. In GTA 6, the opposite is needed, since most of your time is spent on roads and in buildings.
Rivers are a specialty of O'Reilly's, and he notes that Red Dead 2's streams are "on balance" a little better. "Rivers were a bigger emphasis on Red Dead Redemption 2. They were a big part of the world, and in this game they're a lesser part of the world," O'Reilly says, mentioning that ultimately, GTA 6's are "a little bit slow" compared to what you see in the second Red Dead Redemption.
These are but minor critiques amid a technical marvel, and I wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar eventually improves the rivers in Grand Theft Auto 6. But for now, this is a win for Arthur.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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