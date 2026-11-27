Some retailers drop all of their Black Friday deals onto their website and hope for the best; not Best Buy, though. The retailer has been offering plenty of one-day-only discounts and fire sales; it can be easy to get distracted by these limited-time offerings and forget that the store has plenty of solid discounts on the backburner.
If you've decided thatBest Buy is the place to go to treat your gaming rig to a good time, then you'll have to hunt through the retailers' discount sections... or you can take my word for what's good or not. I've browsed the Best Buy sales to see what's worth buying; most of the retailers' Black Friday gaming discounts are on DualSense controllers or gaming laptops, but below them are some worth discounts on items your PC will appreciate.
By definition, a treat is an item you don't need but might want, and an MMO mouse like the Naga V2 Hyperspeed is just that. It's nearly half price, so if you're an MMO player who needs something serious, it's easier to justify.
One of the easiest rig upgrades you can justify is a keyboard, especially if you also use your computer for work; you'll likely use this more than a mouse, so you need a premium option which works with you.
One of the best deals on a gaming headset I could find in Best Buy's sales was this HyperX one, offering a much better percentage discount on rival models. It lets you pick up this long battery-life, DTS-enabled headset for a reasonable price.
Perhaps the ultimate treat for a gaming PC is a big ole' screen to enjoy your games on, and there are few better than this curved Samsung model. It's an expensive model, but this discount makes it a lot easier to justify buying.
How's a USB hub a treat for your PC? Well, I bought one and never looked back; my rig's USB ports were at full capacity and buying a dock let me plug in loads more accessories at once. A discount means you can afford to buy a larger model like this one, letting you plug in far more extras.
I know quite a few people who game on whatever cheap mouse they could pick up when they first got into PC gaming, or the low-quality keyboard which came bundled with one of their rig's components. That just won't do.
A hardware upgrade isn't always easy to justify, due to the cost of good tech, but Black Friday makes it easier to pick up premium gadgets at less.
Now, I'd never recommend upgrading a piece of kit if you're happy with what you've got. Don't mind your current headset, or don't value high-res audio that much? Premium gaming cans simply don't make sense. My keyboard is a little worse for wear, but I'm not going to buy a new one until the current one is totally conked out.
Some Black Friday gaming deals make affordable tech even cheaper, but I'd always recommend buying premium if you can, and it's not because of the extra features. High-end gadgets almost always offer a kind of longevity that cheap tech doesn't; I'm no stranger to reviewing cheap items which break after a few months, and I still have premium headphones which came out eight years ago.
Spending more now can be a more economical decision in the long run, and the deals change how much 'more' really is. That's why I've picked some pricier items from Best Buy's sales instead of the lower-cost ones; I don't want you having to return to our Black Friday coverage because your purchase this time only lasted a year.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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