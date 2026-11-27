GTA 6 hurricanes are a weather phenomenon that only unlock through the questline about Freddie's Bunker - specifically, Freddie Gibbs, acclaimed rapper, who has built a prepper apocalypse bunker that he wants you to test the security measures for. This ultimately leads to a choice about whether you want to stay in Freddie's bunker or leave when the Hurricane comes down on you, which I'll also explain the consequences of below.
How to unlock Hurricanes in GTA 6
To unlock Hurricanes as a weather condition you need to do the following:
Go to the compound ringed by electric fences in the west of North Leonard County. A loudspeaker will tell you to leave when you get close.
Get past the fence via the water tower and reach the bunker while avoiding mines and drones.
The bunker's occupant will tell you to come back later when he's ready to test some enhanced defenses.
When you get the text, enter via a broken section of fence at the Northwest side of the compound and reach the bunker again,
You'll then get to meet Freddy Gibbs and get a tour of the bunker.
There'll be a Hurricane warning on the TV. At this point you need to decide whether to stay or leave the Bunker.
From that point on, Hurricanes will be a random sporadic weather occurrence. They don't change a huge amount about the game, with the exception that long-distance visibility is lower, and that roads are more slippery when driving. They might also impact any attempt to control flying vehicles (I've yet to test that).
How to start the Freddie's Bunker quest
To start this questline, you need to go to the unnamed compound on the west side of North Leonard County, near the north of the map. It's actually pretty hard to miss: this is a big facility ringed by electric fences, marked by a sign called "Ripe Pickins Grove", and when you get close, an automated system will blare at you, telling you to leave.
There's no given reason for you to ignore this, except, y'know, video game logic. If somebody is telling you not to be somewhere, that's a place worth investigating.
How to reach the Bunker
To get inside, head to the North section of the compound to see a water tower near the perimeter. You can climb up the tower, then jump down from the walkway over the compound fence to get inside.
Once you're in, you need to go to the Bunker at the South side. Be warned though: there are lots of landmines that explode when you get too close. Thankfully they do very little damage, but you can spot them by using Focus mode if you want to be certain.
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You'll also get attacked by drones. These have low health, which is good, but they're small and fairly agile, making them hard to hit. Take time to aim your shots and use focus to hit the propellers to bring them down.
Once you reach the bunker, interact with the door to speak to the occupant over the intercom. Though annoyed his defenses failed, he also sees the value in having somebody test them for weaknesses. He tells you he'll text you later when he's upgraded them further so you can try again.
For me, that text took 4-7 in-game days, roughly speaking, though it's possible it's tied to something else like mission progression instead of in-game time. Either way, just go and play more GTA 6, and you'll get the message eventually.
How to reach the Bunker the second time
On your second invitation, the water tower ladder has been blocked off, stopping you from getting past the fence that way. What you want to do instead is go to the Northwest corner of the compound, where you'll find a tractor and a section of fence that's collapsed at the top. If you drive the tractor to the fence and raise the scoop, you can climb up it and leap over the electric wires to get inside.
From here, I highly recommend you grab the excavator ahead of you. It's borderline undestroyable and you can simply roll over the mines and have drones bounce off you until you reach the Bunker again.
Once you reach it, you'll meet the occupants, including the owner Freddie Gibbs. He's built an apocalypse prepper bunker, but his guests are quickly growing bored and abandon him. He'll give you the tour though, which is when he gets a hurricane warning and the choice about what to do comes up.
When Freddie sees the Hurricane, he gives you the chance to either stay in his bunker or leave. There are actually some mildly significant consequences to this choice:
Stay: If you stay, you get a montage cutscene that shows your character spending a week in the Apocalypse Bunker with Freddie. At the end, he gives you $6250, a new set of pyjamas, and his unique car, Freddie's Dubsta. However, at the same time, you will lose relationship status with your partner, having abandoned them for a week with no warning or explanation. For me, it was enough of a loss to knock my relationship down a whole level, though obviously you can bring it back up again with the right choices.
Go: If you go, you effectively forgo the rewards mentioned above, but your relationship stays strong and doesn't take the hit. You also emerge into a Hurricane, giving you a chance to experience it yourself.
Of these two, I'd say it's better to stay. As much as a hit to your GTA 6 relationship status can be a blow, you can always rebuild it with a little patience and care, and the unique car is valuable enough to make it worth it (it also counts as one of Randy's desired cars, as he's after the Benefactor Dubsta that Freddie's is a custom variant of).
After this point, no matter your choice, Hurricanes will occur randomly throughout your time spent playing GTA 6. As mentioned above, they're rare and largely cosmetic impacts on the world, but are still an interesting change to the landscape.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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