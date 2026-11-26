The GTA 6 Pegassi Vitello is one of the expensive sports cars on the list of cars Randy's trying to collect for his prominent client. As ever, you can look around in affluent areas and outside nightclubs, but there are four easy Vitello locations you can hit which make this challenge much easier.
Three of these are different variants of the GTA 6 car, while the fourth base model is at a location recommended by Randy himself if you wait long enough. Luckily, Randy only needs one, so it's well worth taking the base model to him, then returning to grab one of the other GTA 6 Pegassi Vitello variants for yourself when you can afford the registration fee. If, like me, you end up totalling the first one, it won't respawn, so at least you can head to one of the others locations to finish the job before locking in your own.
Where to steal a Pegassi Vitello in GTA 6
These are the four guaranteed GTA 6 Pegassi Vitello locations I've found - one regular Vitello and three special variants:
The Splattered Vitello variant can be found outside a paint-covered house on this peninsula in Capri.
You'll find a base model on Flamingo Parkway in Waning Sands, and Randy will send the pin for this location once you've checked a couple of other cars off his list.
The Lipstick Vitello variant is located inside a car rental lot in Vice City. Since it's open for business, you can walk right in and just steal this Vitello from under the renters noses.
Dante's Vitello variant is found in a garage on the west of Starfish Island. This area is well-protected by security guards and police, but it's nothing you can't fend off.
Personally, I'm saving up for either the Lipstick or Splattered variants, so I took Dante's Vitello to Randy after I totalled the base model. Fortunately, none of them are any harder than your usual car heist, you might face a few security guards or cops, but grabbing them all is easy, and they all make a fairly decent price when sold on.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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