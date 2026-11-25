There are seven different GTA 6 fences you can find, with locations all over the map. But which you’ll have access to depends on where you are in Jason and Lucia’s journey as you work though all the GTA 6 Missions. They all offer different rates for different goods, with two that are specific to cars, so it’s handy to keep track of what your options are and where you can find them.
All GTA 6 fence locations
These are all the fences that are available in GTA 6. However, they’re not all available at the same time and all offer different services:
Brian is the first fence you’ll meet, and is only available in Chapter 1. But don’t worry too much, because his rates are very low across the board.
Donnie is also only available in Chapter 1, and while his rates for narcotics are slightly higher, they’re still low overall.
Moses is your first car fence, first appearing in Chapter 2, but will only take certain vehicles. In particular, he won’t deal with anything with a tracker.
Dunk can take narcotics, jewelry, and marked bills from Chapter 2 onwards, and his prices are usually slightly higher than Brian’s were.
Tyrone becomes available from Chapter 3, and begins giving bigger payouts, especially for narcotics.
Yasmani is also unlocked by following the Chapter 3 main story, and will pay highly for jewelry and marked bills.
Randy is the car fence unlocked in Chapter 3 and will take vehicles even if they have advanced trackers.
Let's take a look now at these options in more details.
Brian is Jason’s earliest contact in the criminal world, so it’s not surprising that he would be your first fence. But it’s a good thing that he becomes inaccessible after the end of Chapter 1, because his rates are as low as they go.
Donnie
Another early game fence, leaving narcotics at Donnie’s trailer will get you a slightly better rate than going through Brian, while it’s the same rate for jewelry and marked bills. But Donnie becomes inaccessible even earlier than Brian, so if you have drugs to sell, make sure you drop them off in good time before the Swamped mission.
All GTA 6 fences in Kelly County
Moses (cars)
In Chapter 2, you’ll unlock the ability to fence stolen cars when you meet Moses. He also has a list he’s willing to pay more for. He won’t take anything with a tracker, though – you’ll have to wait until Chapter 3 before you’re able to sell these more advanced cars.
Dunk
Dunk becomes an available fence after the aptly named Slam Dunk mission in Chapter 2. When that mission is complete, you’ll be able to find Dunk’s trailer near the centre of Port Gellhorn. He doesn’t pay very much, but he stays available as you progress through the game, so if you find yourself on the western side of the map and don’t want to bother driving over to Vice City, he’s still a viable option.
All GTA 6 fences in Vice-Dale County
Tyrone
Once you make it to the big city in Chapter 3, you’ll be offered a mission called Tyrone, which will introduce you to one of the fences who will be useful for the rest of the game. Tyrone pays highly for narcotics, and also at a medium rate for jewelry and marked bills. Note that you might be better off going to Yasmani for those other two though – he’s not far away, as you can see below.
Yasmani
Found not too far away from Tyrone, and unlocked not too long afterwards, is Yasmani. He pays highly for jewelry and marked bills, so it’s best to split those off to him while taking any narcotics you’ve picked up over to Tyrone.
Randy (cars)
Finally in Chapter 3, you’ll unlock Randy, who can deal with all kinds of cars regardless of their trackers. Like Moses, he also has a list of desired vehicles, which can be turned into him for high payouts – but he’ll take anything you happen to lift, too.
Jay Castello is a freelance writer with more than five years experience specialising in online culture and video game communities. Their work - which covers everything from fanfiction to Twitch streaming - has appeared at sites including The Verge, Polygon, and Fanbyte. They also co-host Turnabout Breakdown, a podcast dedicated to dissecting the entire Ace Attorney series.
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