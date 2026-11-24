How long it takes you to beat GTA 6 is going to depend a lot based on how you play it. It's a huge game, so don't expect to get it done in fewer than 40 hours, but you might be able to get somewhat close to that if you're really rushing. However, for most GTA 6 players, completing open world activities and exploring is going to take up lots of time outside of doing main missions, so you're looking at putting in well over 50 hours to roll the credits. If you want to know more, I've broken down the length of GTA 6 in more detail below with some estimated completion times.
How long is the story in GTA 6?
Playing all GTA 6 missions across the game's five chapters is a big undertaking that will keep you occupied for many hours. The writer of GamesRadar+'s GTA 6 review, Josh West, reckons it will take most players anywhere between 60 and 80 hours to complete the main story and roll the credits.
But that's still assuming you're doing some open world exploration too, and, from my experience, it's often impossible to avoid that. In fact, the amount of time spent engaging with extra activities will have a big impact on your final time, which should be around these estimates depending on how you play:
Quick, story only: 40-50 hours
Average, story and exploration: 60-100 hours
100% completion, see it all: 150+ hours
If you're solely focused on the main story and getting it done quickly, you can shave off quite a lot of time, even getting below 50 hours. Bear in mind that you'll be missing out on quite a lot of the game by playing this way. A big part of the fun of GTA 6 is cruising around Leonida and doing all sorts of activities and bumping into bizarre encounters.
On the other end of the spectrum, if you're fully or even just partly committed to attaining 100% completion of GTA 6, you will be spending well over 100 hours playing. There are tons of side-mission chains to complete, unique activities to participate, and collectibles to find all over the map, so finding all of that, even with help from out GTA 6 guides, is a mammoth undertaking.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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