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Want to get Disney Plus for as little as possible? The streaming service's best offer is back for another Black Friday, but you don't have long to take advantage of the sale.
New and returning subscribers can currently pick up a bundle combining Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads) for just $4.99 per month across an entire year, which is significantly better than the usual $12.99p/m you'd be paying. However, the offer only lasts a few days; this year's Black Friday Disney Plus deals end at 11:59pm PST on November 30.
Ends 11:59pm PST on 11/30/26
Disney Plus & Hulu (ads) | $12.99p/m$4.99p/m for a year Save $96 - This offer saves you 61% on a Disney Plus and Hulu bundle with ads, and in my experience, it's the best we're likely to get. Because the subscription will cost you $59.88 rather than the usual $155.88, you're getting almost $100 off the price tag. However, it's worth noting that existing subscribers can't take advantage of this offer; it's only available for new and returning members.
I've been covering both the sale and streaming service for a long time now (I started writing about Disney Plus before it launched in 2019, before putting together our original Disney Plus review), and I'm confident that we won't see a better discount any time soon. This is typically the steepest price cut we'll get all year; we've had the same offer a couple of years in a row, and there's never anything better.
Want to know more about what you're getting into? You can check out our in-depth Disney Plus explained guide for a full breakdown of everything that's included, not to mention whether it's worth your time. The quick version is that there should be plenty to keep you entertained across a year, though. Besides 2026's big hitters like VisionQuest or Percy Jackson and the Olympians (to say nothing of Disney's extensive Christmas catalogue, featuring Home Alone and The Santa Clause), plenty more major shows are due to hit our screens in 2027. Ahsoka season 2 and Daredevil: Born Again season 3 are just two of those.
Just remember, you only have until the end of November 30 to take advantage of this offer.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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