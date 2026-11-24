If you've been looking to pick up a new DualSense Wireless Controller for your PS5 in the Black Friday sales, then you'll have noticed that the discounts are quite uneven. While most retailers are discounting the extras to roughly the same £43 price point, the actual models of controllers reduced vary wildly by store.
There seems to be an exception, though. The Currys PlayStation Black Friday sales have struck a wide array of color models for DualSense controllers; the selection is much more varied than Amazon's, with colorways reduced that aren't discounted elsewhere. That includes the DualSense's premium versions, like the sought-after Icon Blue retro model, as well as the perhaps controversial yellow-and-black Wolverine limited edition controller.
Currys' PS5 DualSense controller discounts match other retailers', but with much more selection. By my count, eight different colorways are reduced from the eleven stocked at the retailer, including the vibrant pink and camo-patterned models, as well as some standard alternatives.
Some of Sony's more premium DualSense colorways are seeing discounts too: the Icon Blue and Wolverine Limited Edition models are among them. These function the same as the normal models, but with more unique designs. Not only are they not on sale at rival retailers, but some don't even stock them at full price.
If you buy one of these controllers from Currys, you get an additional benefit which we'll loosely chalk up as a 'Black Friday extra'.
Currys is offering two months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade to people who purchase one of a selected range of products, which includes the DualSense controllers. This is for new or returning subscribers to those services, and when you make the purchase, you should receive a code in your inbox.
Should you buy a premium PS5 controller or stick to a standard one?
The premium DualSense controllers are functionally identical to the standard ones. Don't buy one and expect to suddenly get better at your favorite game.
The real reason to buy one is to celebrate your fandom of whatever the controller is inspired by. If you loved the Wolverine game earlier this year (or, more realistically, the character), that controller might be a fun one to add to your collection. Icon Blue was part of a series Sony put out about a year ago, celebrating the cerulean tone which is closely associated with the PlayStation brand, but it was pretty hard to find stock of when it first launched.
Unfortunately, other limited edition DualSense colorways aren't seeing the same level of discounts at Currys, but are a bit more affordable than their launch prices of £74.99. For example, the 007 First Light controller isn't officially reduced with a Black Friday discount, but it is sitting at £56 at the retailer. Meanwhile, Amazon has it listed for £87.99. Other limited edition DualSense colorways at Currys under that £74.99 price include the Chroma, Pearl, and Remix versions. Unsurprisingly, the GTA 6 model isn't seeing any kind of price reduction at the moment.
If you're worried about buying a controller now, thinking they could get cheaper in the coming week of sales, I'd imagine that's unlikely. Most retailers reduce DualSenses to the same price each year, and we're already seeing multiple hit this £43 mark; it seems that's where they'll stay.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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