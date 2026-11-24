The first set of GTA 6 patch notes are here, with a post-launch update arriving on November 23. But let me temper your expectations as this patch isn't anything particularly interesting unless you've been affected by any of the bugs and crashes that the patch aims to iron out. There are hardly going to be any substantial changes to the game less than a week after launch, but I've laid out the Xbox and PS5 patch notes for GTA 6 below.
You can read the full notes for GTA 6's first post-launch update on Rockstar's support website, but they're so short that I've laid them all out below:
Fixed several issues that caused the game to crash.
Fixed an issue that resulted in the weather not changing for extended periods.
Fixed an issue that resulted in the game not autosaving correctly.
Fixed several issues that resulted in phone calls not triggering correctly including those that progressed the story or unlocked mission content.
Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to lose their Wanted Level.
Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to use the deadlift bar in the Gym.
Fixed an issue that resulted in partners not handing over bags so that players could sell them to fences.
As you can see, there are only seven fixes, all of which are for high-priority gameplay issues, such as crashes, problems with the autosave system, and not receiving mission-critical phone calls for progression. While the autosave system should hopefully be working as intended, it still helps to know how to save in GTA 6 so that you can manually bank your progress. And for the latter point about phone calls, many of them just require you to pass the time by doing other activities to trigger, like when you meet Halifax as part of the GTA 6 Dubious Provenance mission in Chapter 3.
If you've been affected by any of these, make sure you get the patch installed and you should be able to carry on playing and making progress through the main story – though if you need some help, our GTA 6 guides are all here.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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