When prompted by the interviewer that he must have some sway, Stan said: "Well, I don't know, to be honest with you. I'm ready to take the character in all kinds of different ways, but I can't make that decision, it's the powers that be. And I think they have a lot going on, they have a lot on their plate. Do I feel we've explored that character, there's nowhere else to go, I think we did our best? I do think we've done our best so far.
"I don't think that that character totally got to fully live out his arc in the way that he has in the comics for instance, or that I've wanted," he continued. "I've been a big fan of the whole Black Widow of it all. But that's not the only way, you could take him in all kinds of ways. I've spoken about this Sicario-esque paranoid thriller where he just recognizes this person on the street and thinks it's a torturer from Hydra, like back in the day, and he becomes obsessed and starts following the person and realizes the person has a family. And then he's like, 'Am I crazy or is this the guy…?' and confronts the person, the guy denies it.
"Kevin just sort of went, "Sounds good, uh, we'll see,'" he added with a laugh. "So, I'm always ready, but we're at that point now where I can feel it, he needs to either evolve somewhere, or maybe it's time. It's one of those."
Now, while it sounds like Stan still has tons of ideas when it comes to Bucky Barnes, it also certainly sounds like he's made peace with leaving the character behind. We'll find out when Avengers: Doomsday finally arrives on December 18.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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