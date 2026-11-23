A new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here, and Marvel fans are convinced that Thor is about to lose his arm and become his comic book counterpart Unworthy Thor.
In one brief scene, Thor's arm is seemingly zapped by Doctor Doom... and appears to catch on fire. We don't see what happens after this, of course, but it's enough to make fans speculate as to whether Thor is going to lose his arm and gain a metal prosthetic, much like he does in Jason Aaron's Unworthy Thor comic book run.
It's worth noting that, in the trailer, Thor's arm is hit between his shoulder and his wrist. This is the same way his arm is severed by Malekith in the comics. Aaron's 2014-2015 Thor run then brings us to The Unworthy Thor, which sees the God of Thunder donning a new arm made of special Black Metal.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in US theaters on December 18 and a few days earlier in the UK on December 16. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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