A new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here, and there's a pretty stellar joke about how much Marvel has changed since the last proper Avengers movie.
The new clip sees the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men all team up to take on a slew of Sentinels. Thor, who has taken on the role of leader, says to them, "I don't even know what half of you do, I don't even know who half of you are..." It's pretty relatable for the casual viewer: so much has changed since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019.
We didn't even have a proper introduction to the multiverse yet, though we kind of knew what an incursion was (thanks to Kang in Loki season 1). So, Thor trying to grasp who Shang-Chi, the Thunderbolts (aka the New Avengers), Kate Bishop, the Wakandans, and all of the pre-MCU Fox-owned X-Men are is pretty funny.
Me, personally? I can't believe they're going to let Steve Rogers wield Mjölnir for the entire movie.
The epic team-up sees more than 30 heroes band together in order to defeat Doctor Doom. Hailee Steinfeld surprise-announced her involvement in the film (though will she be referred to as Hawkeye... or just Kate Bishop?) less than 24 hours before the trailer dropped, and we can definitely expect to see even more previously unannounced heroes in the upcoming film.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in US theaters on December 18 and a few days earlier in the UK on December 16. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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