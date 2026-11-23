Since then, we've not heard much about what's happening behind the scenes at Rare, or what Activision has in store for its IPs – one of which, again, is Banjo-Kazooie.
Well, we've now got a spark of hope for some potential new release (or remake, which we've seen many of in the past few years) thanks to a job listing from Activision over on LinkedIn. In it, Rare's parent company mentions Banjo-Kazooie as one of its "iconic" franchises.
The role itself is a product management position for "emerging" titles – the keyword here being emerging.
"Activision is home to iconic gaming franchises including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, and now… Halo, Age of Empires, Sea of Thieves, and Banjo Kazooie," the listing reads. "Become part of the team working on building, growing, and shaping many of these franchises."
Obviously, we're used to seeing new Call of Duty release entries quite often – like, you know, Modern Warfare 4 – and we've had relatively recent Crash Bandicoot games. Spyro is getting another entry, too, in A Realm Beyond, so that begs the question: is a fresh Banjo-Kazooie underway as well?
This could all just be a case of grasping at straws, of course, but it's still exciting to consider nonetheless… if you're fine with Activision's involvement, that is. The last Banjo-Kazooie to launch came some 18 years ago now with Nuts and Bolts on the Xbox 360, so it's safe to say that fans have been waiting for quite a while.
So, could the "upcoming premium console and PC title" that Activision's job listing teases be a brand-new Banjo-Kazooie? Only time will tell, I suppose, but seeing the franchise's name alongside "upcoming" in one spot is more than enough to fuel speculation, if you ask me.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.