Super Meat Boy Again Plus remakes the legendary platformer with a fresh coat of bloody paint and new "music, cutscenes, levels, secrets"

"This version is just like the original Super Meat Boy game but with new art, music, cutscenes, levels, secrets and unlockables...new everything," the game's Steam page says. "Since 2010, millions of people [have] played Super Meat Boy, all the secrets are known, all the levels are mastered, all the characters unlocked, so we have to give fans familiar with the game something to pull their hair out over. That's the "+" in Again+, and no, we won't spoil it. You'll go into it blind like you did the first time you played Super Meat Boy."
Original composer Danny Baranowsky - better known as Danny B - is also back with an expanded soundtrack. The reveal trailer up above shows off how drastically different the game's updated art looks, too.
"For our old fans, we want to present the game as you remember it through the wonderful lens of nostalgia. For our new fans, we want to give you a great looking, easy to pick up but difficult to master platformer that you may have missed because it came out like 4 years after YouTube was invented," the studio explains.
There's no release date yet for Super Meat Boy Again+ and the only confirmed platform thus far is Steam.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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