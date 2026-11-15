After 17 years, League of Legends: New Dawn is the Riot MOBA's next era - "We want League to stand the test of time"

Riot Games has properly revealed League of Legends: New Dawn, the next big evolution of the long-running MOBA that's coming next year.
Announced during the 2026 League of Legends World Championship, New Dawn is said to be a sweeping update to the 17-year-old game that'll touch up everything from the gameplay to the client and much more.
"The client, for one, has to be better," executive producer Paul Bellezza said during the reveal. "So, next year, we're releasing a modernized client." The last time Riot Games overhauled League's under-the-hood architecture was a decade ago in 2016, so a technical dust up is very much welcome.
"But a client isn't enough. We're updating a lot," senior vice president and studio head Andrei van Roon chimed in. New Dawn is supposedly "visually revamping Summoner's Rift, evolving its gameplay, and adding new ways to play and experience your favorite champions."
"We want League to stand the test of time and be a game that's here for many years to come. And there are a lot of things that need to be true to make that happen," van Roon added.
We also got a pretty good look at LoL: New Dawn through both gameplay snippets and gorgeous cinematic shots of several champions, including Riven, Ahri, Jhin, Sett, Poppy, Lux, Blitzcrank, Leona, and Volibear.
Details are understandably light for now, but Riot plans to properly lift the lid early next year. A full blown League of Legends: New Dawn reveal is scheduled for January, 2027, according to the studio.
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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