Riot calls time on League of Legends Classic after almost 3 months because most fans "have gone back to other parts of League"

News
By
Published

It may become an "event mode" some day instead

League of Legends Classic champions
(Image credit: Riot Games)

Not even three months have passed since Riot Games launched League of Legends Classic, but the developers are already planning to end support for the MOBA spin-off.

League of Legends Classic launched as an alternative to Riot's 17-year-old game – a version that allows players to "relive the early days of the 5v5 MOBA that defined the genre," as per its official website for the title.

It boasted all the original champions, items, and systems that longtime fans once knew and loved, but it seemingly hasn't pulled as much of an audience as, well, just League of Legends. And, those who did play it have apparently stopped.

Riot explains as much in a new developer update online, first assuring that "League Classic will be available through the end of Season 3 of 2026 and then end its current run" as its "goal is to bring Classic back in the future, likely as an event mode with adjustments and additions."

The devs then admit, "We've seen a lot of players have fun revisiting the olden days with Classic. At this point though, most have gone back to other parts of League."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

In other words, folks have moved on. So, Riot will pull the plug on League Classic in January 2027, as the third season wraps up.

"We'll then put Classic back in the box for now, with the goal of bringing it back," the studio reiterates, "likely as an event mode with adjustments and additions."

Players who have spent money on the game don't need to worry about how much they've lost, either, thankfully. Refunds are coming.

As Riot writes, "We are issuing refunds on Classic-specific content that will no longer be usable… and shipping the Act II Classic Battle Pass in 26.21 with a free track only. From 26.21 onwards, the Classic store will only contain Champions, Runes, and Rune Pages."

And, for now, the team is still working on Classic as they "know some of you REALLY love" it, so we can expect to see "new (old) champions" join the roster.

It's bittersweet, to say the least. Riot dubs League Classic "a true labor of love" for the devs, promising to "keep exploring different ways to play" – so it's not the end end of the road.

There are "all sorts of smart reasons" the League of Legends MMO shouldn't be made, Riot boss says, but we're doing it anyway

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Smyths Toys has stock right now
    1
    Quick! Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock is back on the shelves, but these consoles are moving fast
  2. 2
    Vision star Paul Bettany says Robert Downey Jr. should have won an Oscar for playing Iron Man, but "snobbery regarding superhero movies" prevented it
  3. 3
    Minecraft updates on PlayStation and Nintendo would end, but Xbox is reportedly asking fans how they feel about greater console exclusivity for current and upcoming games like Fallout 5
  4. 4
    Valve beats Epic to the punch, updates Steam launcher 1 day before its rival claims to be "faster" thanks to AI-powered vibe coding
  5. 5
    DC Studios boss says Lanterns season 2 will happen if they can find "a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season"