The Xbox One had a reasonably strong launch lineup that included juggernauts like Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Battlefield 4 launching right alongside the hardware in 2013, but it was originally supposed to have some extremely strong RPG representation in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Well, that's what BioWare told EA, anyway.
Talking to Pembridge TV (timestamp), former Dragon Age series lead and longtime BioWare veteran Mark Darrah says the studio straight-up fibbed when it told EA Inquisition would be a launch day title for the Xbox One generation of consoles.
"The pitch for Dragon Age: Inquisition was that it was going to be a launch title for the Xbox 360, so it was basically supposed to come out in 2013," Darrah says, before realizing he got his generations mixed up and was really thinking of Xbox One. That console, alongside the PS4, launched in November 2013, while Dragon Age: Inquisition didn't release until about a full year later in November 2014. "It was literally supposed to be a launch title for the Xbox One."
Presumably, Darrah is using Xbox One as shorthand for the eighth generation of consoles, because Dragon Age: Inquisition released in tandem on PS4 and Xbox One. That means EA was likely under the impression that the game would be a PS4 launch title as well, which of course didn't happen, and according to Darrah, that was never even the real plan at BioWare.
"To be clear, we were lying," says Darrah. "It was never gonna happen, and we didn't even build around – like, we didn't pretend and make the team work to that date. We just lied.
"To be honest, Dragon Age: Inquisition got made in large part because they were really happy with Dragon Age 2, and the game was supposed to come out in two-and-a-half years, that seems good, and so they basically were on board, and then we moved it a year, and then we moved it six weeks."
Naturally, EA probably wasn't too happy about BioWare's switcharoo, but I'm guessing it was more than happy to forgive the studio when Dragon Age: Inquisition became BioWare's best-selling single game at 12 million units sold, a massive overperformance from EA's expectations. Tragically, that would mark a high point as well as a turning point for BioWare, with things largely going downhill from there with Mass Effect: Andromeda, Anthem, and finally Dragon Age: The Veilguard being the commercial nail in the coffin for the studio, which was shut down by EA in October.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.