Persona 5 and Cyberpunk 2077, arguably the best RPGs ever made by Atlus and CD Projekt Red respectively, share some unexpected DNA, according to former Cyberpunk quest lead and now Cyberpunk 2 associate game director Paweł Sasko.
Sasko explained the JRPG's influence on CDPR's cyberpunk dystopia in a recent Twitter post in response to one user who examined how phone messages can be leveraged by a game's narrative. In the example this user shared, side character El César, whose money the player can choose not to take amid a fighting ring scandal, later tells the player that they've welcomed a new baby into his family. "Thanks for letting me go that time," he writes. "You've got a big heart for a merc."
This type of phone interaction was "inspired by some of the mechanics I saw in Persona 5 (and I really love this game)," says Sasko.
In Persona 5, released a few years before Cyberpunk 2077's 2020 launch (and quickly re-released as Persona 5 Royal in that same year), you regularly communicate with your friends via text message and group chat. This system is heavily used in the main story, and it also becomes important when managing Social Links, the character stories that power up your Personas and your party's abilities.
"It was an intuitive way to expand our narrative capabilities, while keeping the development costs pretty low," Sasko says of this phone correspondence. "Every time when all dialogs are written and sent to VO recordings we do add a substantial amount of texts, in the form of shards, emails, text messages, to build on the established narrative, flesh out consequences or add natural follow-ups.
"When done consistently across the whole game, it can really enrich the narrative. My favorite are all text exchanges with romance partners, some in a meaningful way contribute to character development."
Sasko has impeccable timing. GTA 6 has only just illustrated how meaningful and memorable in-game text messages can be. Developer Rockstar Games constructed a whole text and reminder system around protagonists Jason and Lucia, whose relationship is nurtured by all the little things in love that add up a lot, like a gift given for no reason, a thank you, an expression of concern, or a smiley photo.
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In GTA 6, a lot of this comes through in texts. The game will outright tell you that your partner will appreciate it if you do something specific. But more organically, interacting with them while they're halfway across the city really does add to the experience, to say nothing of many, many side characters, missions, and jobs to check on.
An intuitive phone interface can be very valuable for stories where phones make sense, not just because they allow for narrative snacks like an update from El César, but because they can help overlay our behavior – as we all walk around with unprecedented access to garbage-behind-a-screen in our pockets – with the character's, whether they're a student balancing school work with supernatural crises of the superego or a merc with a heart of gold.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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