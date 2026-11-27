Ubisoft has denied reports that it's mandated generative AI use as part of internal policy changes regarding future projects, though the company says it does "encourage our teams to explore where AI can be useful and bring value to their work."
Yet word of a "top-down nightmare of AI psychosis" at the house of Assassin's Creed (per Vertical Slice) was apparently music to the ears of Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who backs Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot's reported AI-first push. Ubisoft has even formed a whole subsidiary, Motherbrain, "focused on AI for gameplay."
"Yves is right!" Sweeney says in a Twitter post. "The gains in productivity are enormous and if each Ubi Soft developer could accomplish 4x more every day, the company could be a true force of nature again. The future of French game development is at stake."
Ubisoft has been handing in largely disappointing financial reports for several years. In 2024, Guillemot, on the back of "net bookings slightly ahead of expectations," claimed that the third quarter marked "the beginning of our turnaround to consistently creating and delivering high-quality, long-lasting games" following a few years without true mega-hits.
This commitment to quality, Ubisoft said, informed the decision to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows. Fearing another lukewarm release, Ubisoft gave Shadows all the time it could – and it paid off, with Shadows performing well critically and commercially, even beating Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
More recently, Ubisoft reported that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced performed so well that it now ranks "among the industry's most successful action-adventure remakes." The quality problem is being addressed, the company seemed to say between the lines it delivered to shareholders and board members.
Gen AI would help Ubisoft return to form, Sweeney argues, purportedly through productivity gains enabling faster, cheaper game development. Games could hit a higher quality bar in the same amount of time by reducing busywork, the argument goes, and/or be completed much more rapidly.
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Of course, the productivity gains promised by AI boosters have yet to lead to a tangible renaissance in game development. Dozens of game devs have told us why they don't want to use gen AI. GTA 6, by all accounts the most successful game of all time, staunchly avoided gen AI. And even Ubisoft has (at least outwardly) focused on quality at a time when quantity is actually the enemy: more games are coming out, in no small part thanks to AI assistance. So it's tough to square Sweeney's claim with Ubisoft's position.
Even tougher is the idea that the entire "future of French game development is at stake." If gen AI isn't adopted, Sweeney seems to say, France can't possibly compete. For counterarguments beyond the fact that all of your favorite game developers' favorite games were made without gen AI, we need only consult the many non-Ubisoft standouts of French game development, including:
It's hard to read the idea that gen AI is – rather, must be – a deciding factor in the future of French game development as anything but presumptuous fear-mongering from a CEO with a vested interest in selling AI tools (like Epic's Unreal Engine 6), or at best a defense of the collective gen AI industry's tactic of building skyscrapers out of scaffolding without worrying about longevity.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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