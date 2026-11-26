In the latest chapter of the industry's collective embracing of AI, it was reported that Ubisoft was making the tech mandatory for upcoming projects, to the point teams had to justify why they didn't think it was suitable for their needs. The publisher has since put out a statement countering these claims.
"We encourage our teams to explore where AI can be useful and bring value to their work," Ubisoft tells Vertical Slice. "This doesn't mean that projects are required to use generative AI."
Earlier this week, Vertical Slice reported that Ubisoft now requires pitches for potential releases to demonstrate how they'd use gen-AI. Any team that objected to this apparently needed to state their case for why these tools weren't suitable for their requirements.
"Teams need to determine whether, and how, these technologies make sense for the game they want to make and the experience they want to create for players," Ubisoft's statement concludes.
According to the original report, anyone who didn't mention generative AI would automatically get a negative response to their proposal. This was all apparently mentioned in a meeting with senior staff.
It should be noted that gen-AI isn't said to be compulsory, but Ubisoft's investment is expected to be considerable. Regardless of the level of AI used within the bowels of the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry maker, it's but one of the many games companies embracing the tech.
EA, Activision, Capcom, and Square Enix are among those that have utilized AI to some degree in game creation. In some cases, generative assets were found and called out in released projects, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Stats suggest that around 40% of game devs are using generative AI right now, but over half believe it's a net negative in the medium term.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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