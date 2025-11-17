Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 follows GTA 6 in controversies reaching government officials: amid gen AI backlash, US Congress rep argues real artists should "have a say"

The time has come, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is finally here – but it's safe to say that its release hasn't exactly gone over smoothly with the shooter community after the likes of Arc Raiders and Battlefield 6… and the use of generative AI certainly doesn't help.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noted that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 seemingly employs the use of gen AI instead of human-made artwork in various instances, from its calling cards to reward icons – and it's clear they've not been thrilled to see it. The Steam page itself, which shows "Mixed" reviews from players, confirms that developers didn't shy away from AI, too: "Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in-game assets."

Activision did respond to curious outlets, including PCGamesN, explaining the use of AI and saying, "Like so many around the world, we use a variety of digital tools, including AI tools, to empower and support our teams to create the best gaming experiences possible for our players. Our creative process continues to be led by the talented individuals in our studios." This didn't help the situation much, though – and now, it's reached the US Congress.

We need regulations that prevent companies from using AI to eliminate jobs to extract greater profits.Artists at these companies need to have a say in how AI is deployed.They should share in the profits. And there should be a tax on mass displacement. https://t.co/uU2tmt8pDJNovember 14, 2025

Congressional representative Ro Khanna of the Democratic Party's new online post on the matter proves as much. "We need regulations that prevent companies from using AI to eliminate jobs to extract greater profits," it reads. "Artists at these companies need to have a say in how AI is deployed. They should share in the profits. And there should be a tax on mass displacement." Khanna further details his stance in replies.

"Support innovation, but in a way that is democratic and benefits all Americans," reads one of his responses. In another, he writes, "I believe tech can create jobs, need tech trades, and should embrace innovation. But having incentives for it to be augmenting capability instead of displacing it and having a plan to hire folks is making sure it's done in a way that benefits every American."

Amusingly enough, this isn't the only instance of video games reaching government officials – just days ago, news of the GTA 6 delay reached the Polish parliament, and shortly after, the recent Rockstar Games firings made it to the UK Parliament as well.

