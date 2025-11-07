Arc Raiders review: "The most memorable multiplayer experiences I've had all year – this shooter is tense but wonderfully approachable"

By sanding down some of the roughest edges of the genre, Arc Raiders delivers an extraction experience that manages to be approachable while still being palpably tense, incredibly dramatic, and occasionally kinda heartwarming. If you're new to the genre, this is the place to start.

Arc Raiders made me feel actual shame. Let me explain why I mean that as a compliment. I had spawned in the Buried City, one of the four beautifully sprawling, post-apocalyptic maps that Arc Raiders launches with. Outside, sand is piled high against the decaying remains of apartment buildings, libraries, and weatherworn car parks. The skies are filled with flying ARC drones that relentlessly patrol key thoroughfares, attacking any humans they encounter with shock weapons and machine guns. The plazas and squares, meanwhile, are home to stomping robotic behemoths, capable of mowing down entire squads in a hail of bullets.

Me, I'm tucked away indoors, a squad of one rifling through desk drawers, cupboards, and crannies in search of crafting materials. So far, my pack contains nothing more valuable than a few dusty seed packets and tattered rolls of duct tape. Things start to look up, however, when an unassuming nightstand rewards me with a weapon blueprint. My excitement grows when a cobwebby wardrobe gives up an epic grenade. And I audibly gasp when I open a discarded bag to find a legendary weapon attachment. Life is good. All I need to do is make it to the extraction point past those fearsome ARC robots and my fellow player-controlled raiders without getting mulched by either.

Fast facts Release date: October 30, 2025

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Developer: In-house

Publisher: Embark Studios

Then: footsteps. I freeze, straining my ears to make sure I'm not imagining it. At moments like this, you become aware of just how effective Arc Raiders' sound design is at delivering audio that grounds you in the physical spaces you're exploring. I can hear the wind howling outdoors and even pick out the occasional creaks and groans of the tumbledown building I'm standing in. I'm about to allow myself a sigh of relief when I hear the ominous, unmistakable sound of a weapon being reloaded.

I unmute my mic and call uncertainly into the dark. "Hi there… You friendly?" A menacing silence is all that greets me. And then, more footsteps, moving closer. Really close now. I ready my shotgun.

30 seconds later, my would-be assailant is crawling on the floor, downed – and it seems that he's finally plugged in his mic. "What the hell is wrong with you?" he shouts. He's so upset that I hesitate to finish him off. Suddenly, I hear more footsteps. It's two more solo players who've evidently formed an impromptu team. "Hey, did that guy shoot you?" one of them calls out to the downed man. I can hear the disbelief in his voice. He's genuinely appalled that one solo raider would do this to another. Yet another raider arrives. "What's going on?" they call.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

"What the hell is wrong with you?"

Red-faced, I unmute again and mutter something about this all being a terrible misunderstanding, but I'm already sprinting for the window. I didn't even get to loot the guy's body.

Shameful as the encounter was, it highlights so many of Arc Raiders' strengths: the palpable tension of its looting experience, the deeply immersive sound design, the crisp third-person gunplay. And the emergent player-to-player dynamics too. You might have heard Arc Raiders described as an extraction shooter – sometimes, you could just as reasonably describe it as a social experiment.