Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gets "Mixed" Steam reviews as players share disbelief over the new FPS' ludicrous campaign, performance issues, and more: "This s*** is literally a playable Skibidi Toilet video"

Now that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release time has come, naturally, lots of players around the world are diving straight in. Going by early reactions, they're increasingly bemused by what they've found, encountering technical issues and bizarre design choices, including the outlandish, but nonetheless entertaining, campaign.

One need only consult the Steam reviews, where Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is currently sitting at a Mixed rating, for insight as to the problems. "You can't even pause the Black Ops 7 campaign because it's designed like Warzone; it's a disaster. They messed everything up," reads a top review. "The game kicks you for going AFK in Campaign mode!! It kicks you, I repeat, it kicks you!!! And if you resubmit the level, it makes you start from scratch.”

Some are having a real tricky time getting it to run properly, too. "Stuttering, crashing if I alt tab and my mouse feels super floaty/aiming feels off; I don't have this on any other game and I went through all of my settings – nothing fixed it," states another user review.

Black Ops 7 Campaign pic.twitter.com/rhzvDm2N9tNovember 13, 2025

"Game is laggy and running miserable on pc even with updated drivers. Multiplayer involves dying in less than half a second while being shot less than three bullets in core modes (not hardcore). Seems like a huge downgrade from BO6 despite all new features and remade content," a third writes.

Reactions to the campaign are comedy in themselves. A set-piece involving a gigantic biomechanical soldier is doing the rounds on social media, and onlookers cannot believe what they're seeing. “Wtf is Call of Duty even about nowadays? The last campaign I played was the OG MW3,” says one reply. "This shit is literally a playable Skibidi Toilet video, tears bro," reads a popular quote-tweet.

A second clip, where you're controlling a group of undead, takes place in Vorkuta, from the original Black Ops, and the callback isn't being too warmly received. "Ah of course, because how dare they forget to absolutely shit on the legacy of one of gaming's single greatest campaign missions," says one Twitter user.

Our own Black Ops 7 review notes the absurdity here: "It feels like Black Ops 7's campaign is verging on Destiny or even Borderlands territory." Black Ops is a futuristic sci-fi series, giving the devs freedom to take creative liberties. It seems like perhaps they've taken one liberty too many for this go around, even if critic reviews have been more positive for the title.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Metacritic score narrowly beats Battlefield 6 based on early reviews, earns second-highest rating of the Black Ops series so far