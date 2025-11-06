When does Black Ops 7 release?
Blops 7 has a confusing release schedule across PC and consoles and preloading starts soon
The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 release date is arriving quickly with less than a week to go until November 14 and pre-loading for all platforms coming up soon too. But the game has two completely different release schedules for consoles and PC with the former getting a regional midnight release and the latter getting the usual global simultaneous release – and both schedules mean Black Ops 7 will actually release on November 13 in some regions.
To help you make sense of it all, I've done some time zone converting for you and have laid out all the Blops 7 release dates and times below.
Black Ops 7 release date and times for PS5 and Xbox
For consoles, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 releases at midnight on November 14 in your region, except in Pacific Standard Time regions where it launches at 10pm on November 13. But that means PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X, and Xbox One players (including PC players via Game Pass or the Xbox store) will be able to play Black Ops 7 as soon as it hits online storefronts in New Zealand, so by using the age-old trick of changing your console's clock to match NZDT, you'll be able to play early.
Here are some time zone conversions for midnight NZDT on November 14, giving you the earliest possible time you'll be able to play Black Ops 7 in your region:
- USA Pacific: November 13 at 3AM PST
- USA Eastern: November 13 at 6AM EST
- UK: November 13 at 11AM GMT
- Central Europe: November 13 at 12PM CET
- Australia: November 13 at 10PM AEDT
Black Ops 7 release date and times for PC
Black Ops 7 releases on PC globally at 5AM UTC on November 14. That means those wanting to play Black Ops 7 on Steam or Battle.net will have access to it at the same time around the world, regardless of your region, so you won't be able to use any time zone cheats as above to play early. You may also want to check your PC meets the minimum specs with this Ready for Launch guide.
To help you figure out when exactly 5AM UTC is in your region, here are some more time zone conversions:
- USA Pacific: November 13 at 9PM PST
- USA Eastern: November 14 at midnight EST
- UK: November 14 at 5AM GMT
- Central Europe: November 14 at 6AM CET
- Australia: November 14 at 4PM AEDT
- New Zealand: November 14 at 6PM NZDT
Black Ops 7 preloading time for PS5, PC, and Xbox
Preloading for Black Ops 7 will be available globally and on all platforms from 5PM UTC on November 10, so get the game installed between then and the above release time that's relevant to you and you'll be good to go. But here's one last batch of conversions to help you figure out the earliest time you'll be able to get your Black Ops 7 preload started:
- USA Pacific: November 10 at 9AM PST
- USA Eastern: November 10 at midday EST
- UK: November 10 at 5PM GMT
- Central Europe: November 10 at 6PM CET
- Australia: November 11 at 4AM AEDT
- New Zealand: November 11 at 6AM NZDT
