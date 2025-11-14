Based on extensive early access, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is a highly ambitious FPS that delivers on its promise to be the biggest Black Ops ever, and it isn't afraid to wear its psy-op weirdness proudly. Multiplayer is fast, frenetic, and polished. Zombies feels like a love letter to Black Ops 2. But the co-op campaign and Endgame mode stretch the definition of Call of Duty a little too far with a bold approach that ends up falling flat.

As someone who holds Black Ops 2 in the highest regard amongst the Call of Duty pantheon, Black Ops 7's return to the near future, this time in 2035, is an exciting prospect after a blast from the past with last year's Black Ops 6. Right from the first mission, gunfights feel as slick as ever as my co-op squad mates and I immediately disregard stealth and go loud.

But then, after a mishap with a mind-altering bioweapon, suddenly giant machetes start raining from the sky and I'm locked in an honest to goodness shootout boss fight with David Mason's old nemesis Raul Menendez while nightmare creatures attack relentlessly – Black Ops has always been weird, but am I even playing a Call of Duty game anymore?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is unquestionably ambitious, both in its commitment to a narrative experience that's radically unique from its predecessors and in its attempt to jam so much in across the campaign, multiplayer, Zombies, and PvE-only extraction mode Endgame that it almost makes my head spin. For the most part, it's a polished experience that draws on Black Ops 6's bones while infusing it with the DNA of Black Ops 2, making for a Call of Duty game that isn't afraid to experiment and get truly wild. But, in aiming at so many so many targets, Black Ops 7 doesn't always hit its mark.

Guilded age