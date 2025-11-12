News of the GTA 6 delay reaches the Polish parliament, as politicians hilariously flag the "very disturbing matter" on the stand: "This is a huge scandal"

It seems we've all been hit hard by yet another delay to Grand Theft Auto 6, from developers and hardened fans to… well, apparently, participants in the literal Polish parliament – and no, this isn't a joke, either.

Just a few days ago, Rockstar Games revealed that a new GTA 6 delay is upon us, pushing the already long-awaited new title's release back to November 19, 2026 – a good few months after its previously unveiled May of 2026 and fall of 2025 launch dates. The news has indeed reached the Polish parliament, with Witold Tumanowicz, a member of the Confederation Liberty and Independence, taking to the stand to share it.

Tumanowicz can be seen discussing the GTA 6 delay in a now-viral clip online, and it's about as hilarious as you might expect it to be. "Madam speaker, honorable members, as part of my parliamentary statement, I wanted to inform you about a very disturbing matter: an hour ago, Rockstar Games announced that the release of GTA 6 will be postponed until next year," the Polish politician states. "This is a huge scandal."

Poland's government brought up the GTA 6 delay in parliament. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wb7NCee6DtNovember 11, 2025

He amusingly concludes, "Frankly, if people don't take to the streets after something like this, I don't know what will happen." His message here isn't ignored, either, believe it or not – opponent Paweł Szrot from the Law and Justice Party responds, seemingly in agreement with Tumanowicz on how shocking the GTA 6 delay news is. "I respect such statements, Representative," replies Szrot. I cannot fathom that this is the real world, y'all.

It truly is, however, and the year 2025 is in fact the year we see government officials and politicians share in our despair over Rockstar Games' decision to postpone GTA 6 again. Unsurprisingly, fans are thrilled they're not alone in this, with one commenting, "Even the parliaments are starving for GTA 6. Such a juggernaut of an IP." Another writes, "There's genuinely no other video game with this much motion…"

They're not wrong, are they? Sure, the wait for games like The Elder Scrolls 6 is technically longer, but it can be said with certainty that the most iconic wait of all is the one for GTA 6 – and we've now got the Polish parliament's own words to prove it.

