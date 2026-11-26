My Jason gets up at 7am every morning in GTA 6 and sips a cup of coffee while chatting with Lucia. Then he eats an apple, wanders onto the deck to work out, and comes back inside for a quick shower before plotting out his day. You've gotta be realistic, of course. There's no way he can make time to dive for Kenton's treasures and take on that next job with Donnie in an afternoon. But maybe there's time to swing by that fishing spot Cal mentioned and still get home in time to enjoy a few more scenes of domestic bliss.
I spent my first 20 or so hours playing GTA 6 like it was Stardew Valley rather than an action-packed crime epic, but that's OK by me, as I love the rhythm taking each new in-game day as its own little challenge. One night, scrolling social media while cuddled up with Lucia, I ran across a pilot looking for help up north, miles outside of Vice City. It'd be an all-day trip getting up there, but Jason had just gotten into meditation, and Lucia had mentioned a spot out on the edge of the swamp where he might be able to clear his head. Two birds with one stone.
A bird in hand
After the usual morning routine, I hopped in the car and headed north, first toward that meditation spot. Surrounded by wildlife, this is the point where I realized you could use the binoculars to look around and study animals to add to the in-game compendium, and I spent more time than I care to admit simply enjoying the sights of the swamp and birdwatching. Oh, a great blue heron? Absolutely majestic.
I almost had time left to make it up to that pilot job, but I got distracted by an abandoned dinosaur-themed minigolf course on the roadside. I spent hours trying to perfect each hole. By the time I realized how late it had gotten, the sun was already getting low. The twilight put one thought in my mind: "Shit, I'd better get home so I can hang out with Lucia before she goes to sleep."
But my Jason, clearly awakened to the power of nature by his birdwatching experience, ended up having greater duties than that of a wife guy. Along one of the winding roads that led back home, I heard such a commotion that I had to investigate – a prize pageant cow named Tootsie had escaped from her owner's trailer and was making a break for it.
I headed her off with my car and got out to calmly talk her down, but as she finally settled I heard the words "save me" echoing in Jason's mind. Leading her back to the trailer, the owner is very grateful – even as he warns that Tootsie is destined for the slaughterhouse after her final run of shows. At this point, I realized who Jason was becoming. I let Tootsie run free, and when her owner got mad about it, I punched him in the face and stole his cowboy hat as he ran to his truck and drove away.
That alone might be enough to turn Jason into a hero of the animal rights movement, but the day was not yet done. As darkness settled in on the journey home, I was cruising along the highway on the outskirts of Vice City when I ran into a traffic jam. At first, I assumed this was just the last vestiges of rush hour traffic – but no, a group of activists was holding up an animal services truck which, they claimed, housed a wrongfully imprisoned bear.
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Again, I knew what I had to do. I hopped out of my car, headed to the back door of the truck, and started punching it. (Look, I know I probably could've shot the lock off, but I wasn't about to fire a pistol on a busy highway and attract police attention.) As the traffic continued backing up for miles, the driver eventually panicked and hit the gas, running over one of the protesters in the process. As they screamed out for their fallen friend, I figured I better hop back in the car and drive off before things got any more heated.
Tragically, Lucia was already asleep by the time I got home, so I never got to see what Jason might've said about the day's ridiculous events. I did, however, get a little treat while scrolling Snapmatic in bed – an image of Tootsie looking so happy at the height of her pageant days. I hope, somewhere out in the wild, that she's living her best life.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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