Sigh. Boys. I would say men, but even with his shredded physique and ex-military career, GTA 6 protagonist Jason is such a boy that it goes from being funny to endearing.
All the signs are there as I explore his beachside stilt house for the first time. Spartan living room furnishings consist of a sofa, coffee table, and a single rickety armchair. A peek in the fridge and pantry confirms my suspicions: the dude is surviving on protein shakes, protein bars, two day old coffee, and maybe a handful of gas station potato chips. Rockstar here pokes fun at every stereotype of the simple, single man, with no partner to appease or even make little considerations for as he goes about his day.
But after Cal's bro time visit to play video games starts with the two men reconfiguring said living room in Lucia's honor, I've decided to reform this bachelor into the ultimate Wife Guy – but why oh why did he have to choose that necklace?!
I make it my business to do everything that Lucia might appreciate and improve my relationship status in GTA 6. Each interaction that will earn her acknowledgement is signposted with a little pink heart. Home improvements are a big one, but getting sexy is my top priority.
Getting Jason in ship shape for his missus was not hard, at least from a physical perspective. Glancing at the fitness app, I see he's already ripped and has a low bodyfat percentage (what a show-off) at the start of the game, but there's always room for improvement.
From kettlebells to bench presses, squats, and pull ups, Lucia clearly likes her man in tip top shape. My Jason is shredded now – Key Lento's very own beach bum hunk – and I take every opportunity to show flirtatious GTA 6 neighbour Mandy my disinterest in her possibly cannibalistic games. I go so far as to blow off main missions, emerging from the glittering waters outside Jason's crib at 2am to find a text from big boss Brian postponing a job because "it's a little late now". I lock in Jason's cardio workout with a protein shake and a cigarette, and go to bed excited to see my gains.
But everything I have done to make Jason the perfect man for Lucia suddenly comes under threat the day before her release. I pick up some spare clothes from Andy, just as she asked. I buy every single thing at the grocery store, including a fancy wine, bread, cereal… you know, real gourmet stuff. I order a bouquet of roses, the most expensive option at the florist. But then I reach Siren's Cove to buy her a necklace and my only choice is a gold-plated alloy chain with a brass pendant.
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It's very clearly a cheap dud of a necklace, aluminum trash sprayed with the thinnest layer of "eight karat" gold – something so flimsy, you'd never find in a real-life jewellers. Still I let the store clerk ply her trade, speaking in hushed, grandiose tones as Jason nods along in complete oblivion, expecting that at some point, Jason might ask what else she has in stock. To my horror, he does not. The necklace is the only option, and it costs $475. It almost makes me cry to hand over the cash for that cheap piece of tin. Not only because Jason just got massively ripped off, but more to the point: what if Lucia hates it?
Again, Rockstar is making fun of the sweet, well-meaning, blissful ignorance that some men have around "girl things". Of course Jason doesn't know that this necklace is garbage. He's a simple dude, just a bro, just an overgrown kid in a man's hard-muscled body. The real lesson isn't to buy your partner the most expensive thing at the store. It's to do little things that will mean a lot to her, even if she's about to discover a nickel allergy she never knew about before.
Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.
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