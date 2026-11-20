The wait for GTA 6 is finally over. Except for a lucky few, the wait actually ended several weeks ago. Early access for the purpose of reviewing GTA 6 kicked off in plenty of time to allow select press and creators to experience the game in full ahead of launch. One such early adopter was GamesRadar+'s Editor-in-Chief, Josh West, the writer responsible for our five-star GTA 6 review. For this member-exclusive article, I asked him to offer a peek behind the curtain about what it was like to cast a verdict on the biggest entertainment event of the decade.
Josh's credentials are in little doubt. He says he's played every single GTA game - "yes, even the ones on PS1" - and that he attended the midnight launch of GTA 4. He also reviewed GTA 5 back in 2013, but says that was a uniquely stressful experience. While it was relatively easy to keep GTA 6 under wraps, during his venture to Los Santos, he says "I lived in a small shared house with five other people. Keeping the fact that I had a copy of the game weeks in advance a secret, in an environment where nobody knocked before entering a room, still stresses me out thinking about it today."
"Around 120 hours" of playtime was logged by GTA 6's in-game counter when Josh sat down to write his review, though he says the PS5's internal clock had recorded "far longer" than that. A few-weeks-long runway might seem like plenty of time to check out even a game of that significant size, but once you've factored in the need to sleep, eat, and fulfil other "demands of life," Josh says finishing the review ahead of deadline remained "a bit of a highwire act."
"Time is the biggest enemy," he says. The deadline around a big review is pretty firm, dictated by an embargo that no-one can publish ahead of, but which no-one wants to be stuck behind. That "does sometimes mean you aren't able to engage with a world in the way you would if you were playing in an everyday environment." With the clock ticking in real life, whiling away the hours just hanging out with Jason and Lucia is something you might not want to commit too much time to.
That's particularly ironic in a game like this, where a non-trivial slice of gameplay does revolve around "sitting there with Lucia on the couch, watching TV shows and playing in-universe video games." And as a double-whammy, investing in your downtime is a genuinely useful activity: Focus, Josh says, is the game's most useful skill, but it's also the hardest to upgrade, and doing so usually requires completing tasks that require some mental effort - playing minigolf, hitting the shooting range, meditating, fishing. These all take up valuable review time, but they're also a pivotal part of the game experience that can't be skipped over if you want a full impression.
An open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality | GTA 6 review - YouTube
Despite being pushed towards the end by the hands of Father Time, Josh says there's plenty left to see: "Even with the story complete and 80% overall game completion, there's still so much of GTA 6 that I'm yet to see, discover, and master." Even once the review was filed and the game was out, he was "exploring some corner of the map that you'd honestly have no reason to go anywhere near," where "I got dragged into a weird and utterly wild scripted encounter that is among my favourites in GTA 6."
As much as there's still stuff to discover in the wilds of Leonida after more than 120 hours, Josh says he knew he was in for something special "just a few hours in." When I asked what the first sign that GTA 6 truly had 'the sauce' was, he pointed to an innocuous encounter in the Keys: "I spent what little cash I had to make modifications to JAson's old Vapid '70 Ganado - new paint, new engine, the works. Within minutes of pulling out of the mod shop some random driver made an illegal turn and hit me. I pulled the car over to the side of the road, got out and started checking for damage, and got annoyed that the money was for nothing. It was at that point I realised I had been fully captured by this virtual reality, and that feeling never really went away."
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.