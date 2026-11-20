It's still early days, but a wide selection of GTA 6 movie and TV show Easter eggs have been discovered across Leonida.
Perhaps the coolest discovery from the opening hours of GTA 6 is the ability to obtain Brian O'Conner's 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse from the Fast and Furious franchise. Head to Vespucci Island and break into a garage for a chance to claim that across all GTA 6 versions, no upgrade necessary. It's definitely one of the more striking GTA 6 cars on the road, that's for sure.
Of course, it wouldn't be a game set in a fictional 'Florida' without a nod or two to righteous serial killer Dexter. Dexter's apartment is found in a complex on Washington Island. As if to really hammer home the connection, you can even find Dexter's weapons of choice on the roof of the building.
Marvel fans will also be pleased to know that some of its biggest heroes get the Rockstar treatment – including an X-Men Easter egg where players can pick up an issue of 'RX Men' with a suspiciously Magneto-shaped character named Dr. Placebo.
A side quest involving strawberries also ends with a mutant-like transformation, with one character becoming Hulk-esque in stature, complete with ripped clothes.
Without going into spoiler territory, later GTA 6 missions in Leonida heavily pastiche the likes of Die Hard and Heat (the latter, of course, also serving as inspiration for GTA 4's iconic Three Leaf Clover mission).
It all adds up to an immensely detailed world – as spotlighted in our GTA 6 review – where pop culture delights and surprises are around seemingly every corner.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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