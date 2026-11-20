It's social media official, James Gunn is no longer listed as DC Studios CEO on his accounts. The Superman helmer made the edit recently, putting some space between himself and the studio.
Now on Instagram, Twitter, and Threads, Gunn's bio reads: "Strictly Writer/Director, #Superman, #GuardiansoftheGalaxy, #Peacemaker, dog owner, husband, servant to my cat."
We've known for a few weeks that Gunn was stepping down from the role, but given how active he is on social media, it's a move that makes it all feel pretty official. Fans have been reacting to the news, and they've been picking up on one particular part of the new description.
"I think it's the word 'strictly' being emphasized here that means whatever happened in the background cannot be good," wrote one on Reddit, as another suggested he was "definitely throwing someone's words back in their face." A third wrote simply: "It's over."
Under Skydance, Gunn and Peter Safran have been replaced by former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham in the top position. When it was announced, Gunn shared a statement on Instagram speaking about how his experience at DC has been "trying".
He also said that "the characters we set up will live on", but it's not so certain this will be the case amid several reports of rebooting the universe. Gunn does still have some connection to DC for now as the director of the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. That's wrapped filming and due out in 2027, but it's not yet clear if it will be changed at all.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.