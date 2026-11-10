James Gunn was working on Superman 3 and a Justice League team-up when he was ousted at DC

James Gunn and Peter Safran's exit at DC Studios was reportedly a surprise as the pair were already working on future projects. Aside from the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, which has wrapped filming, plans were already in motions for a third Superman movie and an upcoming Justice League team-up.
According to a new report in The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn "was in the midst of writing a third installment as part of plan to make a trilogy and release a Superman movie every two years, maybe even morphing the franchise into a Justice League teamup."
This was corroborated by another report from the Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Fritz, who wrote on Twitter that loose release dates were already pencilled in for these movies too. "Gunn + Safran are debuting Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, hoped to intro the DCU Batman in The Brave and the Bold in 2028, and were aiming for Gunn-directed Superman sequels that low-key evolved into Justice League in 2029 and 2031. Now...?," he wrote on social media.
It seems that Gunn and Safran had plans for the DCU stretching into the 2030s. Under the new leadership from former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham, it's not clear if any of these movies will still go ahead.
In a lengthy statement from Gunn, he did reference a future project he was working on. "We've just been engaged on another DC project which I'm writing, and we'll see where it goes after that," he wrote on Instagram. "And, of course, the characters we set up will live on."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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