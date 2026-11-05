James Gunn reluctantly confirms when the only non-chronological DCU movie Clayface is set: "Timelines give me anxiety"

Over on Instagram Threads, ComicBookCollide posted their take on the DCU timeline, starting with Lanterns' past timeline in 2016, followed by Clayface in 2021, The Suicide Squad in early 2022, Peacemaker season 1 in late 2022, and so on. Gunn replied, "Timelines give me anxiety, but I think this looks pretty good."
So, with confirmation from Gunn, the updated DCU timeline is as follows:
As for projects still in the works, the proposed timeline slots Creature and Commandos season 2 in between Peacemaker season 2 and Supergirl. While 2027 Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow and upcoming HBO mockumentary The People vs. Gorilla Grodd take place pretty much in present time, and will slot in after Lanterns (2026).
Now, we already knew that Clayface had broken the DCU's trend of releasing projects in chronological order, as Gunn had already confirmed that despite it releasing in 2026, the horror movie takes place before Superman. Up until that point, all DCU Chapter One releases took place in the present time in relation to when they hit the big screen.
Right now, it doesn't really matter when Clayface takes place, as it is a standalone story exploring the Batman villain's origin in Gotham City, with no mention of the wider universe. However, as the DCU grows and Gotham widens with projects such as The Brave and the Bold, we'll want to keep track of what happens when.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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