How does Clayface connect to the wider DCU, and does it set up a future Batman movie?

Clayface is out now and, as it's part of the DCU, you might be wondering how the new movie sets up the future of the interconnected comic book universe, and whether we get a tease for the next project – Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.
Well, the answer is a little complicated due to the movie's surprising place on the DCU timeline. Starring relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, the graphic supervillain origin story sees movie star Matt Hagen turn into the eponymous shapeshifter when he's violently assaulted by Gotham City gangsters.
Below we get into all the details, with full spoilers for Clayface, so make sure you've seen the new movie before venturing any further. In the meantime, why not check out our spoiler-free Clayface review.
How does Clayface set up future DCU movies and shows?
Unlike most other DCU projects to date, Clayface actually takes us back in time, as it's set before the events of both Superman (which took place in 2025) and Creature Commandos (set in late 2024), though we don't yet know the exact year. For this reason, it doesn't directly set up any Man of Tomorrow story threads, as multiple movies and shows occur in between the two projects.
It's also set in Gotham, as opposed to Metropolis, so it's unlikely that Clayface will cross paths with David Corenswet's Man of Steel in the near future (and he has both Braniac and a Warsuit-wearing Lex Luthor to contend with, anyway). The more interesting question is whether Clayface sets up a future confrontation with the DCU's Batman, as this feels significantly more likely given Clayface is part of Batman's rogues' gallery.
Does the Clayface movie set up a confrontation with Batman?
Clayface doesn't feature a Batman cameo, or really indicate that the Dark Knight is currently active in the DCU's Gotham. But that doesn't mean Bruce Wayne's batty alter ego isn't already operating in the shadows. He certainly is by 2026, as Hal Jordan name-checks the 'Bat guy' in Lanterns.
If you've seen Clayface, you'll know the movie ends with Hagen now an irredeemable supervillain and in full control of his nanobot-based shapeshifting abilities. After achieving his cathartic revenge, Hagen murders GCPD cop John Borrelli, who suspects he's responsible for the spate of suspicious deaths around the city, and because Hagen has fallen in love with Dr. Caitlyn Corr, Borrelli's fiancée. Corr tries to stop Hagen by disabling the nanobots in his body, but Hagen survives and flees to the sewers, where he dreams of reuniting with Corr.
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Hagen demonstrates throughout Clayface that he's willing to go to violent extremes to achieve his ends, even smothering his childhood friend after learning they sold him out. He's also a deadly force – not only does he take out half a dozen dangerous criminals, he's also practically invincible and is unharmed by bullets and blades. In other words, he's exactly the kind of threat that would be on Batman's radar (sonar?)
We also know that by 2024, Clayface winds up allying himself with Princess Ilana Rostovic during the events of Creature Commandos, using his shapeshifting abilities to murder and impersonate Professor Aisla MacPherson. Clayface is defeated by Rick Flag Sr. and Frankenstein, and taken 'back' to prison (something James Gunn himself clarified) – presumably Belle Reve, though potentially Arkham Asylum.
Is it possible Clayface and Batman fought between the events of Clayface and Creature Commandos, or could a confrontation be on the cards post-Creature Commandos, now we know Hagen is back in prison (where he surely won't stay for long)? The DCU's plans for Batman are unclear, with The Brave and the Bold still stuck in development, so we'll have to wait and see if Clayface returns.
Clayface is in theaters now. For more spoiler-filled details, dive into our Clayface ending explained, or here are all the Clayface Easter eggs we spotted.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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