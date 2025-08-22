DCU timeline: all DC movies and TV shows in chronological order

It may be early days, but the DCU timeline has already sprung a few surprises on unsuspecting fans. As the MCU has proven time and again, it's worth getting on top of these chronological-shaped headaches now before it soon sprawls out into something altogether more tricky to follow.

With that in mind, we're here to fill you in on the complete DCU timeline, including all DC movies and TV shows from James Gunn's new rebooted universe in chronological order. That includes, so far, everything from Creature Commandos right up to Peacemaker season 2.

DCU timeline

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Right now, we're keeping things simple. The DCU timeline is as follows (though completionists may want to scroll down): Creature Commandos comes first, then Superman and, finally, Peacemaker season 2. On the page, the DCU timeline looks like this:

Creature Commandos

Superman

Peacemaker season 2

Unlike the MCU, there are currently no exact years and dates attached to when these projects take place in-universe, though it (roughly) equates to a timeframe similar to how they're releasing in real life – i.e. Superman takes place in the summer of a year that could easily be read as 2025.

On the convoluted notion of canon, DC Studios boss James Gunn has mentioned several times that anything referred to from the DCEU in these movies and shows – such as the events of The Suicide Squad or Peacemaker season 1 – are canon, but may be slightly tweaked to fit into the new universe. Case in point is one of Peacemaker season 2's big retcons: the DCU's Justice Gang show up in the season 1 finale, not the DCEU's Justice League.

For those who want a fuller picture of the DCU timeline, there are more aspects we can zero in on. Namely, that there is a six-month jump (give or take) between the events of Peacemaker season 1 and season 2. Each series also takes place multiple years after the Corto Maltese incident (as depicted in The Suicide Squad).

The Peacemaker season 2 premiere also refers to the events of Superman happening this past summer, which suggests the two take place in pretty close proximity to each other, possibly even just a few months.

(Image credit: DC)

For wider context, other events on the DCU timeline come into play: Clark Kent first officially became Superman three years before the events of 2025's Superman (as revealed in the opening text of the film). We also know that metahumans have existed in the DCU for 300 years, with superheroes' rich history being typified by a mural of heroes situated in the Hall of Justice.

And what of the DCU timeline's future? There's no official word yet on how Supergirl and Lanterns fit in. If the former is an adaptation of Tom King's comic, however, it could very well be the first project chronologically in the DCU.

Then there's the small matter of Creature Commandos showing off a possible future, via Circe's vision, of Gorilla Grodd and Princess Alana taking over the Earth – though it remains to be seen whether that comes to pass.

So, for a more complete picture of the DCU timeline, using Superman as a useful 'zero point' read below:

Metahumans arrive on Earth (300 years before Superman)

Kal-El arrives on Earth (30 years before Superman)

Kal-El becomes Superman in the DCU (3 years before Superman)

The Suicide Squad (non-DCU, ~ 2-3 years before Superman)

Peacemaker season 1 (non-DCU, ~ 6 months before Superman)

Creature Commandos

Superman

Peacemaker season 2

Circe's apocalyptic vision in Creature Commandos (may not come to pass, year undefined)

