James Gunn once again clarifies what is "100% canon" in the DCU, including why we might have to wait to see Aquaman making waves in the rebooted universe

Forget Batman v Superman or X-Men vs. The Avengers, the greatest comic book battle might be James Gunn vs. canon.

After coming on board to direct Peacemaker season 1 and The Suicide Squad for what was then known as the DCEU, Gunn was handed the keys to the rebooted DCU as part of his and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's grand plans for a new cinematic universe.

With Peacemaker season 2 on the horizon, that means the thorny issue of what is and isn't canon has reared its head once more. It's become such a going concern that Gunn will be addressing it weekly on a Peacemaker rewatch podcast.

"It's going to be on every episode… and that is: what's canon?" James Gunn says of an ongoing segment during the first episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast. "One of the things people are most confused by as Peter Safran and I took over DC is 'What is part of the DCU?'"

While Gunn clarified that Creature Commandos and Superman are "100% canon", the first season of Peacemaker required the director to "go back and change a few things that don't quite match with [the DCU]."

That, of course, includes one of the best-loved running bits in Peacemaker, which includes John Cena's vigilante making repeated jabs at Aquaman and his proclivity for, ahem, sleeping with the fishes.

"Is Aquaman canon? We don't know. I don't think Aquaman is canon," Gunn said.

The director added of Aquaman's current status in the DCU, "It's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU as Superman and Peacemaker season 2 is happening."

So maybe we shouldn't expect the sea-based hero to make a splash just yet in James Gunn's new universe.

Previous Aquaman actor Jason Momoa will be showing up in Supergirl, however – as a different DC character. There, he will play Lobo, the foul-mouthed mercenary who crosses paths with Milly Alcock's Kara while she undertakes a quest for revenge.

Confusing? Maybe, but that will be solved in another episode James Gunn and the Continued Adventures of What Is and Isn't Canon in the DCU.

