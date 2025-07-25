James Gunn shares a proper look at one of Superman's coolest blink-and-you'll-miss-it DC Easter eggs

James Gunn has shared a full look at one of Superman's coolest Easter eggs – and it's one that you probably didn't get a proper glance at in the movie, if you spotted it at all.

Eagle-eyed viewers, however, will have noticed the mural in the Hall of Justice. It's in the background of the scene in which Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) goes to ask for the Justice Gang's help to rescue Superman (David Corenswet) from Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) pocket universe. Behind Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), there's a painted mural full of different superheroes, and it's full of deepcut comic book characters.

These include (to name a few): Max Mercury, Liberty Bell, Bulletman, Zatara, Wildcat, Vibe, Bulletgirl, and Amazing Man. Gunn posted the mural on Twitter, which you can see below, writing, "You asked for it, you got it. Here’s the full mural honoring the History of Metahumans in the DCU adorning the Hall of Justice in Superman."

You asked for it, you got it. Here’s the full mural honoring the History of Metahumans in the DCU adorning the Hall of Justice in #Superman. pic.twitter.com/GUALUPFsR0July 25, 2025

In the movie, which kicked off the theatrical arm of Gunn's DCU Chapter One earlier this month, the Justice Gang is a team of heroes funded and managed by LordTech's Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). The Hall of Justice is their base but, in the comics, it served as headquarters for the Justice League (AKA Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and co.).

Superman is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our spoiler-free Superman review, or get up to speed with our spoiler-filled guide to the Superman ending explained.