Does Clayface have a post-credits scene?

News
By
Published

We break down what happens after the credits roll on the DCU's first horror movie, Clayface

Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen in Clayface
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
0

Does Clayface have a post-credits scene? The DCU's first horror movie is now out in cinemas, but before you spice up your spooky season and see Clayface in cinemas, you may be wondering if it's worth sticking around until after the credits roll for one last squeamish scene.

So far, each movie in James Gunn's DCU has made its own rules in terms of post-credits scenes. Superman featured two different stings, one featuring Supergirl, but one year later, Supergirl didn't include a post-credits tease at all. However, Clayface is actually set before Superman on the DCU timeline, meaning we have already seen what the next chapter has in store. But the new movie is the first DCU Chapter One project set in Gotham, so might there be a Batman tease somewhere in there? We get into that later below.

Our handy guide answers whether Clayface has a post-credits scene, and a deeper dive into the ending. So, if the gore has left you feeling a little queasy, you know if it is worth staying put or not. For more, make sure to read our Clayface review and our guide on what to watch before Clayface.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Does Clayface have a post-credits scene?

Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen in Clayface

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No, Clayface does not have a post-credits scene. Much like Supergirl, the Tom Rhys Harries starrer ends when the credits roll. This is not too surprising, as Clayface has been described as a stand-alone movie. And it is, after all, a horror movie, and we don't often see post-credits stings in scarier flicks. That's saved for big blockbusters and Marvel movies.

Why doesn't Clayface have a post-credits scene?

Naomi Ackie as Caitlyn Corr and Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen in Clayface

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The reason why Clayface doesn't have a post-credits scene may be because there isn't really anything to tease at the moment. The next DCU Chapter One movie is Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, which is due to hit screens on July 9, 2027, and has only just finished filming. Plus, Superman is set in Metropolis, and Clayface is set in Gotham, so the two may never even cross paths. The same goes for upcoming HBO show The People v. Gorilla Grodd, starring Superman's Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo.

Some DC fans will no doubt have been looking for a Batman tease, since Clayface is a Batman villain after all. However, the DCU has yet to find its Batman star, even though the studio's next Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, has already been announced. As for Robert Pattinson's Bat, that particular Caped Crusader is part of DC's Elseworlds, which is in no way connected to the DCU, and Pattinson has already confirmed that he won't be making the jump to James Gunn's universe.

What happens at the end of Clayface? *spoilers*

Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen in Clayface

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Starring Tom Rhys Harries, the new movie follows budding Hollywood actor Matt Hagen in his prime, but one little mistake leads to him being carved up by an angry mob boss, leaving him disfigured and out of work. In a desperate attempt to get his old life back, Hagen seeks help from Naomi Ackie's Dr. Caitlyn Corr. The scientist runs an experimental medical trial on the star, using tiny AI-powered cells to heal his scars. But the cells work a little too well, and Hagen is soon turned into a gloopy, shapeshifting monster powered by anger and revenge.

In the end, Hagen's emotions get the better of him, leading him to murder all of the gangsters who defaced him. Plus, because he falls in love with Caitlyn somewhere in the midst, he also offs her fiancé John (Max Minghella). When Caitlyn finds Hagen pretending to be John while the real John lies dead in the corner, she finally terminates the Nanobots, killing Hagen just as he reaches his final Clayface transformation. We see the ex-actor's gloopy skin drip into the sewer grate below.

But the story doesn't end there, as sometime later, Caitlyn bumps into Clayface on the street as he poses as a homeless man. We then follow the nameless man back to the sewers where he transforms back into Clayface. It looks like Hagen has been hiding out down there, pretending to be in a relationship with Caitlyn as he forms her body out of his own clay-like flesh. Ew. For a deeper dive, check out our Clayface ending explained.

It is not clear when Clayface will pop up in the DCU again, but DCU co-CEO James Gunn has already confirmed that we'll see Matt Hagen in future projects. What's to say he won't pop up later on in Batman movie The Brave and the Bold?

Clayface is out in theaters now. For more, check out how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with new DC movies and TV shows on the way.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;Right up to the end, BioWare still had many people who worked on the games you loved&quot;
    1
    Dragon Age vet says most of The Veilguard team "had little or no say in the things you disliked"
  2. 2
    Masters of the Universe director doesn't know if a sequel is on the way after streaming success
  3. 3
    Epic wants to pay you $50,000 to vibe code an AI slop game
  4. 4
    Only one person on Earth can play this Steam game at a time: "You control it for one minute"
  5. 5
    Zelda: Ocarina of Time on N64 actually had a jump button early in development