Does Clayface have a post-credits scene? The DCU's first horror movie is now out in cinemas, but before you spice up your spooky season and see Clayface in cinemas, you may be wondering if it's worth sticking around until after the credits roll for one last squeamish scene.
Our handy guide answers whether Clayface has a post-credits scene, and a deeper dive into the ending. So, if the gore has left you feeling a little queasy, you know if it is worth staying put or not. For more, make sure to read our Clayface review and our guide on what to watch before Clayface.
No, Clayface does not have a post-credits scene. Much like Supergirl, the Tom Rhys Harries starrer ends when the credits roll. This is not too surprising, as Clayface has been described as a stand-alone movie. And it is, after all, a horror movie, and we don't often see post-credits stings in scarier flicks. That's saved for big blockbusters and Marvel movies.
Why doesn't Clayface have a post-credits scene?
The reason why Clayface doesn't have a post-credits scene may be because there isn't really anything to tease at the moment. The next DCU Chapter One movie is Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, which is due to hit screens on July 9, 2027, and has only just finished filming. Plus, Superman is set in Metropolis, and Clayface is set in Gotham, so the two may never even cross paths. The same goes for upcoming HBO show The People v. Gorilla Grodd, starring Superman's Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo.
Some DC fans will no doubt have been looking for a Batman tease, since Clayface is a Batman villain after all. However, the DCU has yet to find its Batman star, even though the studio's next Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, has already been announced. As for Robert Pattinson's Bat, that particular Caped Crusader is part of DC's Elseworlds, which is in no way connected to the DCU, and Pattinson has already confirmed that he won't be making the jump to James Gunn's universe.
What happens at the end of Clayface? *spoilers*
Starring Tom Rhys Harries, the new movie follows budding Hollywood actor Matt Hagen in his prime, but one little mistake leads to him being carved up by an angry mob boss, leaving him disfigured and out of work. In a desperate attempt to get his old life back, Hagen seeks help from Naomi Ackie's Dr. Caitlyn Corr. The scientist runs an experimental medical trial on the star, using tiny AI-powered cells to heal his scars. But the cells work a little too well, and Hagen is soon turned into a gloopy, shapeshifting monster powered by anger and revenge.
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In the end, Hagen's emotions get the better of him, leading him to murder all of the gangsters who defaced him. Plus, because he falls in love with Caitlyn somewhere in the midst, he also offs her fiancé John (Max Minghella). When Caitlyn finds Hagen pretending to be John while the real John lies dead in the corner, she finally terminates the Nanobots, killing Hagen just as he reaches his final Clayface transformation. We see the ex-actor's gloopy skin drip into the sewer grate below.
But the story doesn't end there, as sometime later, Caitlyn bumps into Clayface on the street as he poses as a homeless man. We then follow the nameless man back to the sewers where he transforms back into Clayface. It looks like Hagen has been hiding out down there, pretending to be in a relationship with Caitlyn as he forms her body out of his own clay-like flesh. Ew. For a deeper dive, check out our Clayface ending explained.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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