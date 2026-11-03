Horror giant Blumhouse officially changes name to Blumhouse Atomic after James Wan partnership

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Blumhouse Atomic is here to stay

M3GAN post dog attack in M3GAN 2023
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)
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Two years after their partnership was announced, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have changed the name of their joint studio to Blumhouse Atomic.

Blumhouse is perhaps best known for Paranormal Activity, Get Out, Five Nights at Freddy's, and M3GAN, while Atomic Monster has separately released The Conjuring and Insidious franchises in addition to Mortal Kombat, Aquaman and the Last Kingdom. Since they joined forces in 2024, the company has produced M3GAN 2.0, Night Swim, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, and Other Mommy, among others.

"When we merged our companies, we believed the whole would be greater than the sum of its parts and that is exactly what has happened," Blumhouse boss Jason Blum said in a statement via Variety. "Blumhouse Atomic is a natural evolution of what we’ve built together. The Conjuring franchise, Insidious, Saw... no filmmaker has created more horror franchises than James Wan, and together we’ve brought some of the genre’s most recognizable properties under one roof."

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Added Wan: “The future of horror comes from new voices, and Blumhouse Atomic gives us more ways to find them and support them for the long haul." This is in reference to filmmakers Curry Barker and Kane Parsons, whose debut feature films Obsession and Backrooms brought in $520 million and $400 million at the global box office, respectively.

Next up for the studio is Mike Flanagan's take on The Exorcist, Barker's Anything But Ghosts, a new Paranormal Activity, and The Blair Witch Project reboot.

For more, check out our list of all the upcoming horror movies you need to have on your radar.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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