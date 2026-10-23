The 5 best Halloween Horror movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more (October 23-30)

Halloween is just around the corner, but we're celebrating spooky season a little differently this year by bringing you the best scary movies on streaming every week until the end of October. Each week is themed. Last week, we played a little game of horror classics v remakes, and let you decide whether you prefer the OGs or newbies. The week before, we listed the scariest Stephen King horror movies on the web. But this week we're taking a look at the best horror movies released a little more recently.
Before we get into the top-notch titles the horror genre has offered in the last 18 months, we must note that we are only counting down the flicks that are readily available on streaming sites. To make this list, each horror movie must be ready to stream both in the US and in the UK, so you can enjoy your movie marathon without having to buy or rent anything. Sadly, that means that you won't find Hokum, Obsession, Backrooms, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, or Faces of Death on this list.
But don't worry, we have found plenty of fresh frights, some of which you may have missed over the past year or so. We've got Sam Raimi's first horror movie in years, down to an experimental A24 flick that messes with your senses. So what are you waiting for? Grab that trick-or-treat candy you were saving for the big night and settle in for an evening of thrills and chills. Afterward, you can look through our guide to the best horror movies on Netflix to add to your watchlist.
If you're tired of the same old jump scares and are looking to bite into something a little different this Halloween, then why not start with Undertone. This A24 movie completely throws your senses for a loop, using clever audio to make you feel as though you are part of the story. The movie follows Evy, the co-host of a paranormal podcast who is simultaneously looking after her dying mother. One night, Evy dives into a new case sent from an anonymous follower. But as she opens each file and listens to the contents, the terrifying recordings soon begin to merge with her own reality.
When Evy puts her noise-cancelling headphones on, the audio dramatically shifts, making you feel claustrophobic and unable to ignore the intense sounds pouring through the speakers. If you have ever listened to one of those creepy 4D audio videos online, then you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. Watching this movie in cinemas earlier this year was a truly unique event, but you can duplicate the experience using surround sound and turning up your TV extra loud, if you dare.
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
This year, horror legend Sam Raimi returned to the genre and released his first scary movie in 17 years. The Evil Dead helmer hadn't directed a horror movie since 2009's Drag Me to Hell, so genre fans were obviously extremely keen to see what he had in store with Send Help. Was it worth the wait? We think yes! The movie follows Rachel McAdams' awkward and underappreciated employee Linda Liddle, who struggles to get along with her new, young boss Bradley (Dylan O'Brien). But, in a bid to prove herself, she agrees to accompany him on a business trip, which ends in disaster when the plane crashes onto a desert island.
With just Linda and Bradley surviving the wreckage, the pair realise they must put their grievances aside and work together to survive. But that doesn't exactly go to plan. McAddams steals the show, leaving her inhibitions at the door and fully embracing Liddle. Yes, she makes some questionable decisions along the way, but we can't help but think, 'Good for her!' Of course, there are a few silly and rather crazy moments along the way, but this is a Raimi movie after all.
After it seemingly ended with 2011's Final Destination 5, the franchise came back with a vengeance in 2025 with the surprisingly refreshing and funny Bloodlines. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein (who pitched the movie to New Line by faking their own deaths on a Zoom call), the movie sees a college student named Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) head home to track down her grandmother… who survived death back in the 50s, but wasn't exactly supposed to. A chain reaction kicks off, and the entire family gets picked off one by one.
It's easily the best installment in the franchise next to the original 2000 film, and has kills that are so surprisingly realistic that you might have a hard time trying to relax afterwards. That said, good luck if you have a septum piercing, like ice in your drinks on a hot summer day, and own a lawn mower. Fun fact: two of the big kill moments in Final Destination: Bloodlines actually happened in real life (though only one resulted in a death) shortly after the film's release, but we'll let you find out which ones.
So… what do you do as a teacher when all of the kids in your class have vanished overnight? And what if they vanished due to the evil magic of an ancient witch that everyone in town thinks is just a nice old lady? Well, that's Zach Cregger's Weapons for ya, and it's a wildly unpredictable (and weirdly funny) horror movie that'll make you start running down the street with your arms stretched out in a kind of T-shape.
Written and directed by Cregger, the cast includes Julia Garner, Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, and Amy Madigan. Madigan also won an Academy Award for her performance as Gladys, the aforementioned evil witch, who is getting her own standalone spin-off movie. So if you loved Weapons, there's more to come from that freaky world. After the success of Barbarian, Cregger got to work on Weapons, which came about after the tragic death of his best friend and creative partner, Trevor Moore. The film even includes a fun nod to one of Moore's funniest sketches from Whitest Kids U'Know, Cregger and Moore's comedy collective.
Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein, which serves as an adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, follows Dr. Pretorius (Christoph Waltz), who must track down Frankenstein’s Monster (Jacob Elordi) – believed to have died in a fire 40 years before – in order to carry out and continue the controversial experiments of a one Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).
It's a visually stunning and deeply depressing tale about love, death, and forgiveness, and breathes new life into the classic tale. Ol' Frank even gets a new design, with various body parts and pieces of flesh very apparently stapled together and tendons on full display. The star-studded cast also includes Mia Goth and Ralph Ineson, who play Lady Elizabeth Harlander/Claire Frankenstein and the esteemed Professor Kempe, respectively.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.