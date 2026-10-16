The 5 best Halloween Horror movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more (October 16-22)

The nights are growing longer and darker, which gives you ample time to dive into the best horror movies available to stream this spooky season. This year, we are celebrating Halloween a little differently by bringing you the best scary movies on streaming every week until the end of October. Last week, we listed the five best Stephen King horror movies on the web. But this week we're taking a closer look at the horror remakes that manage to live up to the OGs, and sometimes even beat them.
Now, to make your movie marathon a little smoother, we are only counting down the flicks that are readily available on streaming sites. To make this list, both the original and newer title must both be ready to stream, so you can enjoy a double feature without having to buy or rent anything. Sadly, that means that you won't find The Hills Have Eyes, The Evil Dead, or The Texas Chain Saw Massacre below.
But not to worry, we have found plenty of downright frightening features to scare you silly, from a vampire tale over 100 years old to movies that you might not have known are remakes at all. So what are you waiting for? Grab your score sheets and get ready to play the game of classics vs. remakes. Afterward, you can look through our extensive guide to the best horror remakes ready to add to your watchlist.
Suspiria (1977) available: US/UK Where to watch: Roku US/ BFI Player UK
Suspiria (2018) available: US/UK Where to watch: Prime Video
Suspiria is one of the most stylish horror movies ever made. However, I will say it and its remake feel like very different films. Both concern dance schools that are filled with witchy activities. However, the original (helmed by Dario Argento) is focused on trippy witchy things happening and little else, while Luca Guadagnino's remake has political issues of its 1977 setting and its effects on the characters front and centre.
Dario Argento's original movie on the other hand feels like a beautifully lit fever dream. The film is isolated, disorienting, and does make you question reality at multiple points. It's a masterful showcase of visual storytelling. The mystique and just plain strangeness of the academy is the focus and the Giallo sensibilities work beautifully. The original Suspiria has also inspired so many horror movies at this point that I recommend everyone watch it. However, if you prefer more scripted and character-driven horror, the remake does that extremely well and will be much more up your alley.
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The Thing (1951) available: US/UK Where to watch: Roku US/ BBC iPlayer UK
The Thing (1982) available: US/UK Where to watch: AMC+ US/ Prime Video UK
I'm a massive fan of John Carpenter's 1982 movie The Thing. However, I do often forget that it is actually a remake of a 1951 black-and-white sci-fi flick called The Thing from Another World. Both adapt the 1938 John W. Campbell Jr. novella Who Goes There?, and both are solid creature features as they expertly capture the fear of being trapped with an overpowering being. In terms of the 1950s movie, a United States Air Force crew finds and then thaws out a humanoid alien in Antarctica who is very much not friendly.
The remake, on the other hand, involves a group of American researchers (also in Antarctica) accidentally bringing a malicious shapeshifting alien into their base. In terms of horror, I will say that the '80s Thing is the choice I'd recommend. The practical effects are astounding, and the shapeshifting element really does put you on edge as paranoia sinks in. However, the 1950s movie was a marker in creature features along with the likes of Frankenstein, and definitely deserves its flowers if you have the time to check it out as well.
Speak No Evil (2022) available: US/UK Where to watch: Shudder
Speak No Evil (2024) available: US/UK Where to watch: Peacock US/ Netflix UK
It's pretty rare to see a horror movie remake release just 2 years after the original hit screens, but that is exactly what happened with Speak No Evil. The funny thing is, even though both movies follow almost exactly the same premise, they each work in their own right. The 2022 movie follows a Danish family who meet a Dutch family while on vacation, and they hit it off so much that they get invited to the Dutch duo's home for a minibreak. But it doesn't take long for our protagonists to realise that their new chums may not be who they say they are.
The original movie is a tense and disturbing thrill ride with one of the bleakest endings in the genre. However, the remake takes everything that works in the Northern European flick and adapts it for a wider audience, this time focusing on an American and British couple. Spoiler: the Brits are the baddies here. James McCavoy plays the unpredictable yet charismatic villain Paddy, who flies off the handle at any given moment. Forget your local haunted house and spend this Halloween at Paddy's rural home. Just don't overstay your welcome.
Nosferatu (1922) available: US/UK Where to watch: Prime Video
Nosferatu (2024) available: US/UK Where to watch: Hulu US / Now UK
Both the original Nosferatu and the Robert Eggers remake are counted as some of the best vampire movies ever made, so it is easy to recommend that you watch both this spooky season. Both have the same general premise, Thomas Hutter is sent to Transylvania in order to buy Count Orlok's home. However, Orlok is not only a vampire but one who takes a shine to Thomas' wife, Ellen. In the remake, Ellen has known Orlok since childhood, and she does have a more active role, while in the original Orlok only meets Ellen later on.
However, both films do a superb job at creating an impending sense of doom and unease as Orlok works to get what he wants. Even though Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is a silent movie, the shadow work and Count Orlok's design are still impressive today. Robert Eggers' remake is also moody, feels oppressive and has excellent performances to justify the story changes. Both are spooky masterpieces and both are very much worth your time.
The Invisible Man (1933) available: US/UK Where to watch: Prime Video
The Invisible Man (2020) available: US/UK Where to watch: Prime Video
Unlike the other entries on this list, Leigh Whannell's 2020 movie The Invisible Man is not strictly a remake of the 1933 original, but both are based on H.G. Wells’ sci-fi classic of the same name. While the 1933 movie faithfully adapts the original story, following a crazed chemist who finds a drug that can turn him invisible, the 2020 version brings the tale into the modern age. The contemporary adaptation swaps out the mad scientist for a very rich and egotistical tech boss who uses his latest invention to torment his girlfriend.
The original movie is a classic and a must-watch if you want to reunite with one of the Universal Monsters this Halloween. However, the newer feature focuses on very current issues such as the dangers of modern technology, domestic abuse, and stalking. Watching Elisabeth Moss being chased around by her invisible ex-boyfriend while everyone around her thinks she is going crazy will fill you with dread, but the payoff is so worth it.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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