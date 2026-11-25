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For a brief moment, Sauron ruled above all in The Rings of Power season 3, even likening his power to 'The One'. No, not the One Ring, but an even higher power – Eru Iluvatar, Middle-earth's answer to God.
While J.R.R. Tolkien largely kept The One away from the machinations of Middle-earth in his works (free will still exists in this fantasy world), Eru Iluvatar is a fascinating figure that bears further examination. The deity will also likely factor into The Rings of Power season 4, so it's time to get a headstart on who exactly He is.
Eru Iluvatar – also known as The One – is the creator of the world of Arda and its continents, including Middle-earth.
While he manifested the literal space of Middle-earth, The One left it up to angelic beings known as the Ainur and Valar (themselves created by Eru) to sculpt the land and create life within it.
Eru Iluvatar rarely intervenes in matters in the world below, with the leader of the Ainur, Manwe, designated to – in effect – be his eyes and ears. Tolkien wrote of the godlike figure: "He was appointed to be, in the fullness of time, the first of all Kings: lord of the realm of Arda and ruler of all that dwell therein."
Digging deeper into Tolkien's works reveals that Eru Iluvatar was planning to take mortal form in Middle-earth's Seventh Age. With Middle-earth actually being our planet, Tolkien lined up the years so Eru could feasibly be Jesus Christ. That idea only surfaced in a handful of correspondence, however, and never made it into the full literature. Even then, it's only an in-universe belief held by some religious observers.
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As of The Rings of Power, Iluvatar is still worshipped as the one true God – especially in Numenor. Which makes Sauron's declaration that his power will make him stand above The One the worst possible sacrilege imaginable. So, will he descend from the heavens to ensure something is done? Well, about that…
Will Eru Iluvatar appear in The Rings of Power?
Unless it deviates heavily from the source material, Eru Iluvatar will never show up – in a literal sense, anyway.
Spoilers for The Rings of Power season 4 follow, but with Sauron surrendering to Al-Pharazon, the Prime Video series is now on the path laid down by Tolkien, one which sees Numenor's ruler believing his power to be absolute. We won't go into specific details here, but Iluvatar does intervene at one point in one of Middle-earth's most shocking moments.
Eru's proxies and servants have also appeared in The Rings of Power. The Secret Fire, the power used by Iluvatar to create the world, appeared before Gandalf in season 3 and bestowed upon him the quest to unite once more with Pallando to help stop Sauron.
The Great Eagles have also turned up on multiple occasions, and they are emissaries of Iluvatar's right-hand angel Manwe and show up at moments of great importance.
All episodes of The Rings of Power season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video. For more to add to your watchlist, we have a collection of the best shows on Prime Video.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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