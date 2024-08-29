Why did an eagle show up in The Rings of Power season 2? It's (probably) bad news for Numenor

Well, that was unexpected. What was originally set to be a coronation for Miriel in Numenor soon turned into a disaster – complete with a surprise feathered guest.

Yes, a great eagle emerged and seemingly turned the tide in Pharazon's favor among the disgruntled Numenoreans, but the creature may yet have more significance than helping to crown a mere ruler.

Let's dive into why the eagle showing up on Numenor was so important – and what it could mean for Middle-earth's future in The Rings of Power season 2.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of The Rings of Power season 2.

Why did an eagle appear in Numenor?

Earlier in the third episode, Pharazon helped Miriel choose a color for her upcoming coronation: red – to signal change – or white, like her father Palantir.

Miriel opted for white but, while recounting Palantir's coronation, Pharazon mentions the arrival of an eagle at the previous event, something which was seen as an "auspicious omen" – and a blessing for Palantir's rule.

The eagle carries a great deal of weight among the people on Middle-earth as they are messengers and emissaries of the god-like beings the Valar and their Lord, Manwe.

So, the eagle's arrival amid the chaos of Miriel's coronation (which sees grumbles from the crowd turn into outright revolt after the reveal of the palantir crystal ball) will be seen by the gathered crowd as the Valar essentially crowning Pharazon as Numenor's new ruler.

But is that all there is to it? Without wanting to dive too far into spoiler territory, Numenor is fated to fall during the Second Age of Middle-earth. With that in mind, the eagle's arrival could be a sign of danger, especially with the re-emergence of Sauron. It may also be the Valar reaching out to assist Numenor and the world of Men in whatever comes next amid the impending darkness.

The message is unclear but, looking at the use of eagles in Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit – each time arriving to assist the heroes when in dire situations, such as Sam and Frodo's escape from Mount Doom – would suggest that the creature is only here to help in Numenor's time of need. They just don't know it yet. In a tragic twist of fate, it is now seemingly seen as something that will help crystalize their downfall with the rise of Pharazon.

