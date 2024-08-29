Who is Annatar? Everything you need to know about Sauron's new disguise in The Rings of Power season 2

Halbrand was so last season. Enter Annatar, the latest guise taken on by Charlie Vickers' Sauron in The Rings of Power season 2.

While he's been a major presence in the Prime Video show's marketing in recent weeks, his sudden arrival in Eregion may leave you looking just as confused as Celebrimbor.

So, who is Annatar? And what does Sauron intend to do as the 'Lord of Gifts'? Let's dive into The Rings of Power's surprise new character – and what it could mean for the second season.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of The Rings of Power season 2.

Who is Annatar?

In the Rings of Power season 2, Sauron reinvents himself as an elven "messenger" who has been sent by the Valar, the god-like figures that oversee Middle Earth.

Annatar, simply put, is another disguise by Sauron – a new face to help gain the favor of Celebrimbor in the elven realm of Eregion. You can see this 'power' during the opening episode's prologue, where he emerges from his assassination as a formless black creature, before turning himself into Halbrand.

Annatar first appears in the second episode of the new season, telling Celebrimbor that they have "work to do".

To convince Celebrimbor, Halbrand steps into the fires in Eregion's main tower and emerges as Annatar, his 'fair form.'

"I have walked through the dusts and deserts of faraway lands, in search of an artist who possesses a craft to save all of Middle-earth," Annatar says. "A storm is coming, Celebrimbor."

Annatar – who calls himself the 'Lord of Gifts' – also promises that he can unlock Celebrimbor's "grandest abilities."

We can safely assume – given what we know of Sauron's history in Tolkien's works and that the three elven rings have already been forged in this series – that the Dark Lord requires Celebrimbor's skills to help forge the titular Rings of Power.

As of the third episode, Annatar is shown working with Celebrimbor. The latter invites Prince Durin and Disa to Eregion to pitch their idea: seven Rings of Power, one for each of the dwarven lords.

Durin, though, is wary of Annatar, who introduces himself merely as a "friend" to the elves and the dwarves.

Annatar later sows seeds of doubt with Celebrimbor by speaking on 'behalf' of High King Gil-galad. He says that dwarves are "unworthy" of the power and has forbidden the creation of any more rings, a lie that causes Celebrimbor to dictate a letter to his king that pronounces he is shutting down the forge. In Celebrimbor's mind, it is something that will give him more space to create the dwarven rings, but it's clear that is all part of Annatar's grand plans. By the episode's end, the creation of the dwarven rings has begun.

What next? We can look towards Tolkien's works – but are wary of the Prime Video series veering off from being a one-to-one adaptation. In short, things are heading in much the same way as The Unfinished Tales: Sauron is taking on the guide of Annatar to create the rings. How he reaches that destination may be different, but it looks like the fate of Middle-earth is heading down the exact same path.

